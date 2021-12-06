Venom 3 in the Works, Confirms Spider-Man Producer Amy Pascal

Get ready for more adventures with Eddie Brock and Venom. In a recent interview with Collider, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal confirmed that a third Venom film is currently in the works. This comes a few months following the release of the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and just days before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Pascal’s comments indicate that the film is in its very early stages, this means that fans can safely expect another outing of Tom Hardy as the human and symbiote duo.

“We are in the planning stages right now but what we are focused on is getting everybody to come and see No Way Home,” Pascal revealed.

As soon as Venom: Let There Be Carnage debuted, fans began to wonder what the future would hold for Hardy’s take on the human and symbiote, both within potential Spider-Man installments and outside of it.

“These things [usually] come in threes,” Hardy explained in a previous interview with Digital Spy. “If there’s going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can’t count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it’s really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same… the same story, the same film. So that you don’t surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There’s got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says ‘no’, that’s fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis also made similar comments on ComicBook.com‘s Phase Zero podcast, revealing that Hardy and franchise co-writer Kelly Marcel are already figuring out what’s next.

“A hundred percent,” Serkis revealed. “I mean, I think there’s so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens… I think Kelly and Tom have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway. They would have thought of… They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this… You’ve got to. When you’re going into a franchise, you’ve got to think about the arc, of course. You can’t think about them just individually.”

