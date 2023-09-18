Skybound's Transformers #1 Sells Over 150,000 Copies

The first issue of Transformers from Image Comics and Robert Kirkman's Skybound has sold over 153,000 in advance orders, ComicBook.com can confirm. Originally reported by Bleeding Cool yesterday, the numbers suggest a surge of interest in Daniel Warren Johnson's Transformers, the latest bid to bring the property to life in the comics. Previously, Transformers comics have been published by Marvel, IDW, Dreamwave, and 3H. The revelation that Skybound was working on Transformers came as a surprise to fans who picked up Void Rivals.

The issue is not only exciting for fans -- Transformers getting a reboot from the people who brought you The Walking Dead and Invincible -- but the book itself is actually getting pretty great word of mouth. Our own Jenna Anderson called it "an unbelievably charming reboot everyone can love."

The 153,000 number is important because it's the top-selling debut for Skybound, suggesting that the "Energon Universe" is here for the long haul. It's also significantly larger numbers than Hasbro's books at IDW managed to pull down, so the licensor should be pretty happy.

So far, every issue of Void Rivals has gone back to print (new printings of the first three issues all drop the same week as Transformers #1), so it's been a pretty huge success so far, and one assumes Transformers #1 will go back for more printings in spite of this huge initial debut.

Transformers #1 is coming October 4. You can check out the official synopsis below.

TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR A JOHNSON

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230407

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson

SERIES PREMIERE THE ALL NEW TRANSFORMERS ERA STARTS HERE! Superstar creator DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth), alongside ENERGON UNIVERSE showrunner ROBERT KIRKMAN (VOID RIVALS, INVINCIBLE), reimagines Hasbro's robots in disguise for a brand-new generation. Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies-the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. Discover THE TRANSFORMERS like you've never seen them before!In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 SRP: $4.99