Transformers: Reactivate Rumor Claims Beast Wars Characters Will be Playable

When Transformers: Reactivate releases, it seems the game might include characters from Beast Wars, in addition to Autobots and Decepticons. According to leaker @DpzLuna on Twitter, Maximals and Predacons will appear as playable characters in the game. The leaker did not cite any specific characters, but Optimus Primal would seem to be the safest bet. The character is easily the most iconic of the Maximals, and has appeared in plenty of Transformers fiction outside the Beast Wars animated series. As with any rumors, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement.

The Tweet from @DpzLuna can be found embedded below.

🤖 Brace yourselves, Transformers Reactivate just got even more epic! 🌟 The Predacons and Maximals have arrived, standing shoulder to shoulder with the Decepticons and Autobots.



🔥 Get ready for an array of unique powers and abilities, unleashing a realm of new possibilities… pic.twitter.com/h6bHj3Tq6X — DpzLuna (@DpzLuna) July 29, 2023

Optimus Primal and the Maximals recently played a major role in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. In the original Beast Wars series, the characters were depicted as descendants of the Autobots from the future. However, the movie instead featured them as a related but separate faction that hailed from a different planet, though Optimus Primal had taken his name as a tribute to the legendary Autobot warrior Optimus Prime. It's difficult to say how the Beast Wars characters might factor into Transformers: Reactivate, or if there might be some kind of accompanying lore that explains how they coexist with the classic "G1" characters. Hopefully developer Splash Damage will have some information in the near future!

Transformers: Reactivate was first revealed at The Game Awards back in December. Since then, official information on the game has been fairly scarce. The game is slated to release on PC and consoles, though specific platforms haven't been revealed. The game's trailer hinted at a world that has already been conquered, as a resistance attempts to overthrow a Decepticon threat. A group of humans can be seen "reactivating" an Autobot with a familiar yellow color scheme. The character in question is probably Bumblebee, but the perspective is first-person, so it's impossible to say for certain. Transformers: Reactivate will be a 1-4 player online action game.

[H/T: Reddit]