New Transformers Studio Series Drops: Commander Ultra Magnus, Voyager Ratchet, and More

Hasbro has launched a grab bag of new Studio Series figures that's headlined by the Commander Class Ultra Magnus, but also includes Voyager Class Ratchet and Frenzy in the 86 lineup inspired by The Transformers: The Movie. Rounding out the wave is a handful of Rise of the Beasts figures. Pre-order details can be found below.

Transformers Studio Series 86 Commander Ultra Magnus ($89.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Convert the action figure from robot to semi trailer mode in 43 steps and pose the Ultra Magnus toy in the included Battle of Autobot City removable backdrop scene."

Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Ratchet ($34.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Convert the action figure from robot to emergency vehicle mode in 25 steps and pose the Autobot Ratchet toy in the included Decepticon Shuttle Ambush removable backdrop scene."

Transformers Studio Series 86 Core Frenzy ($11.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Convert the collectible action figure from robot to cassette mode in 9 steps and pose the Decepticon Frenzy (Red) toy with the included pile driver arm attachments and blaster accessories."

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Rise of the Beasts Nightbird ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Convert the action figure from robot to Nissan Skyline GTR R33 mode in 21 steps and pose the Nightbird toy in the included Attack at the Museum removable backdrop scene."



Transformers Studio Series Core Class Rise of the Beasts Noah Diaz Exo-Suit ($11.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Convert the collectible action figure from Exo-Suit to jet blaster mode in 7 steps and pose the Noah Díaz Exo-Suit toy with the included blaster cannon and jetpack accessories."



Transformers Studio Series Core Class Rise of the Beasts Terrorcon Novokane ($11.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "Convert the collectible action figure from robot to 3 different Cybertronian weapon modes. Pose the Terrorcon Novakane figure attached to other Studio Series figures in Cybertronian weapon mode"



In addition to the Studio Series figures listed above Entertainment Earth has also revealed listings for several case sets for collectors that include the following: