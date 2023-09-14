New Transformers Pre-Orders: Airazor vs. Inferno and Titans Return Fortress Maximus

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Trransformers fans have two new exciting new reissue releases to consider for their collection – the exclusive Transformers Beast Wars BWVS-07 Airazor vs. Inferno Set and the huge Transformers Generations Titans Return Fortress Maximus. Details about each release can be found below along with pre-order links.

Transformers Generations Titans Return Fortress Maximus – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($205.99) : Standing at nearly 2-feet tall, Hasbro's Transformers Generations Titans Return Fortress Maximus is an enormous figure with a price tag to match. The figure can change from robot to battle station in 11 steps, to Autobot City in 4 steps, and Cerebros can transform from a robot into the head of Forress Maximus in five steps. There's also a Titan Master Emissary figure that converts from robot to the head for any Deluxe, Voyager, or Leader Class Titans Return figure in 1 step. To top it all off, it features lights and sounds and the ability to "connect with other Titans Return leader-class toys (sold separately) in base mode to form big cities for your Titan Masters to battle over, hide in, and be imprisoned in – Fort Max even includes a little cell"

Transformers Beast Wars BWVS-07 Airazor vs. Inferno Set - Entertainment Earth Exclusive ($69.99): Inspired by the '90s animated Beast Wars series, this Takara-Tomy enhanced set of redecos is now available outside Japan. Airazor converts from bird to Maximal and back again while Inferno can change to an ant or his robot mode. The set also includes character cards, Golden Disk, blaster, and sword.

Note that Hasbro has revealed details regarding their Pulse Con 2023 plans, and you can find all of the info you need right here. We'll be keeping track of the new drops in in the Transformers lineup, so stay tuned!