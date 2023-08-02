Activision Hasn't Lost Old Transformers Games, Clarifies Hasbro

Activision has not lost the old Transformers games, according to Hasbro. Before Call of Duty became the company's almost exclusive bread and butter, Activision was the publisher for a lot of massive franchises including Marvel, James Bond, Tony Hawk, and the Transformers games. A lot of these were for movie tie-ins or some other notable franchise release, but the Transformers games went on to exist beyond adaptations of the Michael Bay films in the late 2000s and early 2010s, spawning numerous Transformers games centered around Cybertron and other beloved pieces of Transformers lore. They weren't massive commercial hits, but they resonated with fans of the IP. Unfortunately, they were removed from sale when Activision lost the license to Transformers.

However, Hasbro has been wanting to see these Transformers games see the light of day once again via Xbox Game Pass now that Microsoft is about to close the Activision acquisition. Hasbro then suggested that it would not be possible as Activision had lost the source codes and other data pertaining to the Transformers games on a hard drive in an office somewhere. Many began to fear this meant that these games were lost to time itself, but it has been clarified since then. Activision executive Lulu Cheng Meservey noted on Twitter that this wasn't the case and that Activision has the code. Hasbro also reached out to journalist Stephen Totilo and clarified that this was not the case as well.

"To clarify, comments that suggest Transformers games have been lost were made in error," said Hasbro. "We apologize to Activision and regret any confusion, they've been great partners and we look forward to future opportunities to work together."

These headlines are wrong.

We have the code, it’s not lost and never was. pic.twitter.com/9Rr24FUlhb — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) August 1, 2023

So, it seems like Hasbro is interested in licensing Transformers back to Activision. Perhaps that could happen under Microsoft and result in those games coming to Xbox Game Pass. It really remains to be seen, but the odds of it happening are looking very bright at the moment. Activision holds the keys to a lot of childhood classics for those who grew up in the 2000s, so we could see a resurgence of a bunch of these titles.

