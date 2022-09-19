Spider-Man: Edge of Spider-Verse Variant Pays Homage to Classic Cover With Spider-Ham

Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham, goes web-squealing in a variant cover for Marvel's Edge of Spider-Verse #4. On stands September 21, the variant from artist Tyler Kirkham (Wolverine, Absolute Carnage Vs. Deadpool) pays "ham-age" to Todd McFarlane's iconic matching covers for 1988's The Amazing Spider-Man #300 and #301. Along with Kirkham's Spider-Ham homage, issue #4 features a main cover by Edge of Spider-Verse cover artist Josemaria Casanovas and variants from Helen Chen (Silk, The Unbelievable Gwenpool), Alan Quah (Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow, Sinister War), and Derrick Chew (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Venom).

Before The End of Spider-Verse later in 2022, former Amazing Spider-Man and Superior Spider-Man writer Dan Slott continues to feature new and returning Spider-heroes from across the multiverse in Edge of Spider-Verse. The five-issue limited series, which will introduce Web-Weaver and the Sergei Kravinoff Spider-Hunter in October, has featured a lineup of Spider-heroes that includes Spider-Gwen, Arana, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Rex, Mini-Spidey, the all-new Spider-UK, India's Pavitr Prabhakar, and Night-Spider.

Reads Marvel's description for Edge of Spider-Verse #4: "Spider-Ham! Spider-Mobile! Sun-Spider! Spinstress! You know the first two, but you may not remember the Amazing Sun-Spider who debuted in 2020's Spider-Verse miniseries as a winner of our Spidersona contest! She gets her own story here! Spinstress is a brand new Spider-Princess who sings, talks to a spider and kicks villainous butt! And the writers of the Broadway smash hit 'Come From Away' are bringing her in for a landing!

"Spider-Ham returns to do what he does best-fight crime in the most unpredictable and entertaining way possible! And who's his new friend? Find out in this thrilling tale by M.O.D.O.K. series co-creator Jordan Blum and artist Michael Shelfer.

A Spider-Hero unlike any other makes her dazzling debut! Meet Spinstress, a Spider-Princess who sings, talks to spiders and kicks villainous butt throughout her kingdom! David Hein, writer of the Broadway smash hit Come From Away, brings her to life alongside amazing artist Luciano Vecchio. Check out her stunning design by Helen Chen, the artist and production designer known for her work with Walt Disney Animation Studios on films like Raya and the Last Dragon, Wreck-It Ralph, and Big Hero 6!



More than just an awesome vehicle, Spider-Mobile is a super hero all on its own! See this iconic car's first solo adventure in a story by Spider-Verse architect Dan Slott and Eisner Award winning artist Ty Templeton!



The amazing Sun-Spider who debuted in 2020's Spider-verse miniseries as a winner of Marvel's Spidersona contest gets her own story written by Bingo Love creator Tee Franklin in her Marvel Comics debut alongside fellow rising star Jethro Morales!"

Written by Slott, Tee Franklin, David Hein, and Jordan Blum, with art by Ty Templeton, Luciano Vecchio, and Nathan Stockman, Marvel's Edge of Spider-Verse #4 is on comic shop stands September 21.