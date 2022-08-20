Edge of Spider-Verse Brings Back Spider-Ham, Introduces Cinderella-Themed Hero Spinstress

A fan-favorite Spider hero returns and a new one debuts in Edge of Spider-Verse #4. The September issue continues the Spider-Verse tale being cooked up by a host of creators, all leading to the launch of October's Spider-Man #1 by writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley. Slott is the driving force behind Edge of Spider-Verse, as a new threat rises from the shadows. Fans have already seen fan-favorites like Araña and Spider-Man Noir, along with newbies Spider-Rex, the new Spider-UK, and Night-Spider join the fight to protect the Spider-Verse, and Edge of Spider-Verse #4 will see the return of Spider-Ham and the new Spider-Hero Spinstress.

Edge of Spider-Verse will see thrilling additions to the Spider-Verse family, new status quos for existing Spider-Heroes, and more clues to what will bring about the End of the Spider-Verse event teased for later in the year. Issue #4 of Edge of Spider-Verse features Spider-Ham, Spinstress, Spider-Mobile, and Sun-Spider. A description of their stories, along with their creative teams, can be found below:

Spider-Ham returns to do what he does best—fight crime in the most unpredictable and entertaining way possible! And who's his new friend? Find out in this thrilling tale by M.O.D.O.K. series co-creator Jordan Blum and artist Michael Shelfer.

A Spider-Hero unlike any other makes her dazzling debut! Meet Spinstress , a Spider-Princess who sings, talks to spiders and kicks villainous butt throughout her kingdom! David Hein, writer of the Broadway smash hit Come From Away, brings her to life alongside amazing artist Luciano Vecchio. Check out her stunning design by Helen Chen, the artist and production designer known for her work with Walt Disney Animation Studios on films like Raya and the Last Dragon, Wreck-It Ralph, and Big Hero 6!

More than just an awesome vehicle, Spider-Mobile is a super hero all on its own! See this iconic car's first solo adventure in a story by Spider-Verse architect Dan Slott and Eisner Award winning artist Ty Templeton!

The amazing Sun-Spider who debuted in 2020's SPIDER-VERSE miniseries as a winner of Marvel's Spidersona contest gets her own story written by Bingo Love creator Tee Franklin in her Marvel Comics debut alongside fellow rising star Jethro Morales!

Edge of Spider-Verse #4 goes on sale September 4. Covers and first-looks can be found below.