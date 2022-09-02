Marvel Reveals Origin Details for First Gay Spider-Man

Edge of Spider-Verse is introducing plenty of new Spider heroes to the Spider-Verse, and one of those characters includes the first gay Spider-Man. The origin of this Spider-Man comes in October's Edge of Spider-Verse #5 in a story by writer Steve Foxe and artist Kei Zama. Edge of Spider-Verse marks writer Dan Slott's return to the Spider-Man franchise that he shepherded for a decade on Amazing Spider-Man. The hero known as Web-Weaver will star alongside Hunter-Spider (Kraven the Hunter), and a new Spider written by filmmaker Phil Lord (Spider-Verse movies) in Edge of Spider-Verse #5, the conclusion to the miniseries that leads into The End of the Spider-Verse.

Marvel released details on Edge of Spider-Verse #5, which include the origin of Web-Weaver. He's a fashion designer who works for Avenger Janet Van Dyne. His costume is designed by artist Kris Anka, and Web-Weaver also appears on a variant cover from the creator. Anka has a history of designing costumes for Marvel heroes, including Spider-Woman, Star-Lord, and more. A preview page reveals how Web-Weaver pushes Peter Parker out of the way before he's bitten by a radioactive spider, discovering his spider powers, moving out of his parents' house and finding a new home, and developing his new costume.

Other Edge of Spider-Verse stories introduce Hunter-Spider, a Kraven the Hunter variant that gains Spider powers. Dan Slott teams with J.M. DeMatteis and Bob McLeod, two individuals who are very familiar with Kraven after working on some of his most iconic stories like "Kraven's Last Hunt." Finally, Phil Lord and David Lopez team up for a tale starring Syllie Spider. While images of Syllie Spider are being kept under wraps, the character does get their own Spoiler Variant Cover by Lopez.

Edge of Spider-Verse leads directly into Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's Spider-Man #1. The villains Morlun and Shathra are back to bring the Spider-Verse to an end. Spider-Man and his allies will fight to protect the Spider-Verse, with lots of twists and turns expected to take place.

You can find covers and the first look at Edge of Spider-Verse #5. The issue goes on sale October 5th.