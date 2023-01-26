Spider-Man's Evil Clone Gets a Major Demonic Upgrade

Marvel's Dark Web crossover event is coming to a close, and it's ending on a high note by upgrading Spider-Man's evil clone, Ben Reilly. The crossover between Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men, and Venom has plunged New York City into Limbo, with demons running wild throughout the city. Leading the charm is a duo of clones looking to get revenge on those who have wronged them. Ben Reilly, going by the codename Chasm, is Peter Parker's clone, and Madelyne Pryor is the clone of Jean Grey. Ben Reilly is determined to win at any cost, and his new abilities may make that possible.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Amazing Spider-Man #18, a Dark Web tie-in. Continue reading at your own risk.

Amazing Spider-Man #18 comes from the creative team of Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness, Cliff Rathburn, Marcio Menyz, Erick Arciniega, and VC's Joe Caramagna. It picks up after the events of Dark Web: X-Men #3, where Madelyne Pryor and Jean Grey reconciled their tense relationship. Madelyne wants to end Limbo's invasion of New York, but Chasm and Hallow's Eve have other plans. Hallow's Eve betrays Madelyne and steals the scythe she uses to rule over Limbo. Hallow's Eve hands it, and leadership over Limbo, to Ben Reilly, transforming him into King Chasm.

King Chasm grows in size compared to his regular stature, with dragon wings growing out of his back and horns appearing on the side of his head. The other demons of Limbo recognize Chasm as their new Goblin King, and his first act is to open a portal in Central Park, where a massive tower rises to loom over the city. Spider-Man, the X-Men, Madelyne Pryor, and a new character named Rek-Rap – a demon inspired by Spider-Man that's transformed with a sliver of symbiote – are all that stand between Limbo's takeover.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What Is Dark Web About?

Dark Web involves Spider-Man and the X-Men working together to stop a demonic invasion from a pair of vengeful clones. Ben Reilly, a clone of Peter Parker, and Madelyne Pryor, a clone of Jean Grey, have teamed up. Ben Reilly's evil turn began during the Spider-Man Beyond era, which concluded with his transformation into Chasm. Meanwhile, Madelyne Pryor has plagued the X-Men for decades, and her alliance with Chasm was first teased in Free Comic Book Day 2022: Spider-Man/Venom #1.

ComicBook.com had the exclusive preview of Dark Web #1 by Zeb Wells, Adam Kubert, Frank Martin, and VC's Joe Caramagna. After showing a quick glance at Madelyne Pryor and Chasm, we head to The Coffee Bean where Peter Parker and his friends have gathered to celebrate the late Harry Osborn's birthday. Regulars like Liz Allen, Carlie Cooper, Randy Thompson, J. Jonah Jameson, and Mary Jane all show up to remember their longtime friend. When Peter goes to order a coffee for MJ, he believes he sees a vision of Harry in the coffee shop window.

Let us know your thoughts on Chasm's demonic upgrade in the comments.