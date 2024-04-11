Spider-Man Marvel Legends Retro Kingpin Action Figure Is Back

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the relaunch of Deadpool and Wolverine figures earlier this month, Hasbro has another reissue in store for the Marvel Legends lineup. This time around it's the retro, Spider-Man comics-inspired, Fan Channel exclusive Kingpin that debuted in 2020. This figure is going for around $100 from 3rd party sellers right now, but you can ignore all that and pick it up here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99 (free US shipping on orders $79+).

The 6-inch scale figure includes a cane accessory, alternate head, and a retro Toy Biz-style cardback in addition to loads of articulation and detail. It's essentially a repaint of a Kingpin Build-A-Figure that was released as part of a Marvel Legends wave in 2019.

The figure comes in the midst of Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)'s return to the MCU in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, Echo, and the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, which recently wrapped filming and is expected to arrive at some point in 2025.



Marvel Producer Confirms Daredevil Is Canon:

Brad Winderbaum recently spoke with Screen Rant and confirmed Daredevil is part of the MCU's "Sacred Timeline."

"I can say that up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline. That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, 'We have to stick the landing with the vendors.' It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff. We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway," Winderbaum shared.

"But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying [Daredevil] is part of the Sacred Timeline."

Who Is Returning For Daredevil: Born Again?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva. Jon Bernthal will also return in his previous role of Frank Castle / The Punisher. Furthermore, Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll would be back as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, as well as Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk.