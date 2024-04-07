Daredevil: Born Again Wraps Filming

Due to two Hollywood strikes and a show restructuring, it took Daredevil: Born Again well over a year to film its first batch of episodes. Now, principal photography has come to a close as the show takes a break to get the scripts of its second group of episodes polished. The news was seemingly confirmed by Daredevil: Born Again stunt coordinator Philip Silvera. Friday, Silvera, confirmed the news in a snapshot shared to his Instagram Stories.

"That's a wrap," Silvera shared. "Congrats to our entire stunt team, cast, and crew. I can't wait to see everyone's hard work!"

Though it's yet to be confirmed, it's expected the production only filmed around nine episodes of the show's ordered 18 episodes. Other reports over the weekend surfaced suggesting new Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane would take much of 2024 to go through the scripts for the back half of the show before principal photography picks back up in November. It's said contracts aren't allowing Marvel Studios to call it Season One and Season Two, so it's possible the show will simply be called Daredevil: Born Again – Part One and Daredevil: Born Again – Part Two as a way around the agreements.

"I can say that up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline," Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum previously told ScreenRant of the show. "That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, 'We have to stick the landing with the vendors.' It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff."

"We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway," Winderbaum said. "But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying it is part of the Sacred Timeline."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025.