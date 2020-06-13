Spider-Man: Miles Morales' First Appearance Is the Hottest Comic Book on the Market

✖

Days after Sony announced Spider-Man: Miles Morales would be a launch title for the PS5 later this year, comic book speculators are hoarding the character's first appearance. Though Ultimate Fallout #4 has long been a sought-after book due to the character's popularity, especially after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this week has been particularly active for Morales' first comics appearance. In fact, it only takes a second browsing a buy/sell page on Facebook or Instagram to find someone trying to flip their copy.

Today alone, dozens of copies have sold on eBay anywhere from $60 for a second printing variant upwards of $1,000 for a Near Mint 9.8 copy graded by CGC. Looking at historical lots on the auction site, there was a lot of three Near Mint copies that sold for just over $700 last month, about a third of what they sell for now. There was even a CBCS 9.8 signed by cover artist Mark Bagley that sold for just under $330 two weeks ago.

The thing that stands out with this particular book is its meteoric rise – and the good chance it has of remaining a hot book. If the market is responding this well to a video game announcement, it's a solid indicator it will respond just as well – if not much better – when the character has his inevitable debut in live-action.

The book itself was first released in 2011 and featured stories by Brian Michael Bendis, Jonathan Hickman, Nick Spencer, Bagley, Gabriel Hardman, and Sara Pichelli, amongst others. Smack dab in the middle of a six-issue mini-series, the book helps form a second relaunch to Marvel's Ultimate Universe and served as a launch point for Morales to take over the Spider-Man mantle from the Ultimate Peter Parker.

Technically the character already exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely thanks in part to an Easter egg included in Spider-Man: Homecoming. In the feature, Donald Glover plays Aaron Davis, a character who's supervillain alter ego is the Prowler, an uncle to Morales. Homecoming helmer Jon Watts confirmed as much when we spoke to him around the release of the feature.

"I mean, I always wanted Donald [Glover] to be in this movie," Watts said. "That was one of my first ideas, just because I knew... I remember all the excitement surrounding him being Spider-Man, you know? And I was like, 'If he's going to be in this movie, who could he be?' So, we're not saying anything specifically, but Aaron Davis having a nephew in New York City... I wouldn't say it's a definite hint, but I think it definitely opens that door."

