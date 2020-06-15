Spider-Man: Where to Start With Miles Morales

Miles Morales is one of the hottest characters in the medium right now and that’s hard to debate. The Ultimate Spider-Man has been everywhere over the last two years. Last week saw Sony announce Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to almost universal acclaim. We’d be remiss not to mention the fan-favorite Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as well. The Black Puerto Rican superhero has struck a major chord with audiences and it has become common to see him listed among kid’s favorite heroes when asked around Halloween. With Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s sequel in development and the PS5 game on the way, new comic fans might be looking for places to start with the Wall-Crawler, well, Marvel listed some important books and they’re collected down below for reference.

When Brian Michael Bendis introduced Morales in Ultimate Fallout, many thought it would be just a quick change of pace, and then Peter Parker would come swinging back in. But, his character has endured. Bendis was adamant that this change of character served an important purpose.

"Many kids of color who when they were playing superheroes with their friends, their friends wouldn't let them be Batman or Superman because they don't look like those heroes but they could be Spider-Man because anyone could be under that mask," Bendis said to the New York Daily News back in 2015. "But now it's true. It's meant a great deal to a great many people."

There was of course some pushback, but that didn’t deter Bendis and now Miles is one of the most popular Marvel characters around. In 2016, the writer talked to io9 about the journey to Miles’ starring in Spider-Man #1.

"What is interesting is that the response to [Miles], just from the cartoons or whatever, is just… in so many reasons, he should not have worked," Bendis explained. "Peter Parker's not broken. There's nothing wrong with Peter, but here's this other thing we want to do. The response to that has been so overwhelmingly positive from older fans and younger fans… I can't tell you what a wonderful, heartwarming experience it is to hear from people about Miles every day. It's amazing."

