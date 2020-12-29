Spider-Man's New Costume Revealed By Marvel

✖

Spider-Man is ringing in 2021 with a brand new look. Marvel Comics today reveal Spider-Mna's new costume set to debut in early 2021. The costumes appear on Dustin Weaver's variant covers for Amazing Spider-Man #62 and Amazing Spider-Man #63. “This design was really a collaborative effort between Nick Spencer, Editor Nick Lowe, and I. They reined in the weirder and more techy features I was bringing and helped create something that I think is simple and both futuristic and classical,” Weaver says in a press release from Marvel Comics. “I can't wait to see Patrick Gleason really bring it to life!”

Peter Parker will wear this put on the new suit for his faceoff against Kingpin in the next arc of writer Nick Spencer’s Amazing Spider-Man run. Take a look below.

According to Marvel's press releases, "Over the years, Spider-Man has donned a host of iconic costumes from his classics digs to the black suit to Iron Spider. Now in 2021, everyone’s favorite wallcrawler will get a brand-new costume to add to his legendary wardrobe! Designed by superstar artist Dustin Weaver, this vibrant new look is unlike any that Peter Parker has worn before. The mysterious look can be seen on Weaver’s incredible variant covers for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62 and April’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63."

This is the first new costume to enter Peter's wardrobe since Nick Spencer took over as the writer of Amazing Spider-Man and took the "back to basics" with the character, returning him to his classic, red and blue costume. This costume changes up the color scheme, pairing the blue with white armor and glowing orange accent lines and eyes. This isn't the first time that Spider-Man has chosen to armor up. This new design is similar to his "Big Time" costume and he used an armored version of a classic costume with a glowing green spider symbol on its chest during the late period of Dan Slott's run on the character.

What do you think of Spider-Man's new costume? Let us know in the comments section. Amazing Spider-Man #62 goes on sale in March. Amazing Spider-Man #63 goes on sale in April.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62

Written by NICK SPENCER

Art and Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

Design Variant Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

On Sale March 2021!

(Photo: Marvel Comics)