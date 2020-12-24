Spider-Man To Get New Costume In 2021

✖

Nick Spencer's Marvel Comics run on Amazing Spider-Man has seen Peter Parker attempting to juggle his daily life with a new supernatural threat in the form of Kindred, shockingly turning out to be his long time friend Harry Osborn, but it seems that in the aftermath of this super villain's plot for Spidey, Peter will be getting a brand new look! Though this would hardly be the first time that we saw Spider-Man changing his traditional red and blue suit for a new costume, it is the first time that we've seen this happen during Spencer's run, which has shocked fans since its inception.

Though we have yet to discover just how Harry has become this new supervillain, he has wasted little time in turning Peter Parker's life upside down by unleashing a brand new powered Sin-Eater and putting together nefarious machinations behind the scenes. Currently, Harry is putting Spidey through hell, threatening the extended Spider-Family of the likes of Miles Morales, Jessica Carpenter, Gwen Stacy, and Jessica Drew to name a few. With Osborn going so far as to actually kill Peter and bring him back to life countless times, we're anxious to see how, or if, Spider-Man is able to pull out a victory during the storyline of "Last Remains".

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The Official Press Release hinting at Peter Parker's new costume from Marvel Comics reads as such:

"Over the years, Spider-Man has donned a host of iconic costumes from his classics digs to the black suit to Iron Spider. Now in 2021, everyone’s favorite wallcrawler will get a brand-new costume to add to his legendary wardrobe! Following the traumatic events of Sin’s Rising, Peter Parker will need a new suit for his faceoff against Kingpin in the next arc of writer Nick Spencer’s hit run. This top-secret costume will debut in March’s issues of Amazing Spider-Man. Discover the mystery and the story behind it when it’s revealed in all its glory next week!"

2021 is going to be a big year for Spidey, not only because of this new costume that is in the works for the comics, but also the arrival of the third Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has been casting older villains to torment Tom Holland's life such as Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus!

What has been your favorite Spider-Man costume to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Peter Parker!