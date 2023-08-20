Star Wars Announces Life Day Special for Fan-Favorite Series

The Star Wars Holiday Special was released in 1978 and became instantly infamous. The TV special is considered the worst thing to ever come out of the franchise, but it did include some big moments such as the introduction of the fan-favorite character, Boba Fett. The special saw Han and Chewbacca visiting the Wookiee home planet of Kashyyyk to celebrate their biggest holiday, "Life Day." While the holiday special may not have turned out to be everything George Lucas had hoped, Life Day has lived on. In fact, StarWars.com just announced a new Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures episode that will focus on the fictional holiday.

"Our favorite younglings and their friends will return when new episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures arrive November 8 on Disney Junior and Disney+, it was announced today. Among the upcoming installments is a Life Day special, which finds series stars Kai, Lys, and Nubs, along with Masters Yoda and Zia, on a trip to Kashyyyk to celebrate and learn more about the Wookiees' holiday traditions. In addition, even more episodes of Young Jedi Adventures Season 1 are confirmed for 2024," the announcement reads.

What Is Young Jedi Adventures About?

You can read a description of Young Jedi Adventures here: "Set 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and during the High Republic era, Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way."

"Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters," James Waugh, Young Jedi Adventures' executive producer and senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm previously explained. "When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a youngling's first step into a larger world, and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy. The show's characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences."

