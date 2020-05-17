Star Wars Reveals the Origin of Kylo Ren's Lightsaber

✖

Star Wars has revealed the origin of Kylo Ren's distinctive lightsaber. There's been more recent talk about Rey's new lightsaber from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Before that, Kylo Ren's blade made a big impression when it first appeared in the first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The prequel comic book series The Rise of Kylo Ren reveals what led Kylo Ren to develop that distinctive blade. Charles Soule writes the series, which features artwork by Will Sliney. The series starts with Ben Solo's departure from Luke Skywalker's Jedi Temple. It goes on to show how he fell in line with Snoke, first met the Knights of Ren, and took the name of Kylo Ren.

That burning red lightsaber of his is the same lightsaber he built while training to be a Jedi. The blade was once blue. After he fell to the dark side, Ben attempted to make his lightsaber's kyber crystal bleed. This process is what gives the lightsabers of every Sith Lord their red blades.

But Ben may have overdone it. He did bleed the crystal, as intended, but he also cracked it. He tried to reinstall the crystal in his lightsaber, but unrestricted energy from the broken crystal caused the weapon to short out. Ben came up with the idea of installing the crossguard, which allows the excess blade energy to shoot out from the hilt's side. And that's when he became Kylo Ren in full.

What do you think of this origin for Kylo Ren's lightsaber? Let us know in the comments. All four issues of The Rise of Kylo Ren are on sale now. The collected edition will release in July.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren

(W) Charles Soule (A) Will Sliney (CA) Clayton Crain

Collects Star Wars: The Rise Of Kylo Ren (2019) #1-4.

With Ben Solo’s fall comes Kylo Ren’s rise! As the son of Rebel Alliance heroes Leia Organa and Han Solo, and Jedi Master Luke Skywalker’s nephew and protégé, Ben Solo has the potential to be a great force for light in the galaxy. But the Skywalker legacy casts a long shadow, the currents of the dark side run deep and Ben has Darth Vader’s blood in his veins. Voices from both his past and future tell him who he must be. He will shatter, he will be reforged and his destiny will be revealed. Snoke awaits. The Knights of Ren await. Ben Solo’s path to his true self begins here.

