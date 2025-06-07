Kylo Ren Fundamentally Misunderstands the Meaning of Legacy, Destroying Everything Anakin Skywalker Held Dear

Kylo Ren’s entire trajectory within the Star Wars saga is built upon his obsession with the legacy of his grandfather, Darth Vader — a dark inheritance he desperately seeks to claim and embody. Yet, as Charles Soule’s ongoing comic series Star Wars: Legacy of Vader poignantly shows, his understanding of the very concept of “legacy” is deeply flawed and disrespectful. Kylo, while visiting planets and locations that have a connection to his grandfather, paradoxically rails against Naboo’s reverence for its past and monarchy, accusing its people of being “obsessed with the past and superstition,” while his own journey is a relentless pursuit of Vader’s history. His actions on Naboo, a planet with deep emotional and personal significance to both of his grandparents, expose a monumental failure to grasp the true meaning of Anakin Skywalker’s life, systematically dismantling the very things Vader, in his brief moments of light, held dear. This unforgivable hypocrisy and misinterpretation make Kylo Ren one of the most frustrating, yet compelling, characters in recent Star Wars lore.

Kylo Ren’s Obsession with Vader Blinds Him to Anakin’s True Heritage

Kylo Ren’s entire identity is consumed by his desire to follow in Darth Vader’s footsteps, viewing Vader as a symbol of ultimate power and unwavering commitment to the dark side. This singular focus, however, makes him utterly blind to the complexities of Anakin Skywalker’s life before Vader, and crucially, to the influence of Padmé Amidala. Kylo dissects Vader’s past, seeking only the elements that align with his own dark goals, completely ignoring the light that once existed within his grandfather. Kylo dismisses Naboo’s “obsession with the past” and “superstition,” yet his own journey is morbidly obsessive and focuses on a specific, narrow interpretation of galactic history – one that conveniently leaves out anything that contradicts his mindset.

This intellectual and emotional tunnel vision prevents him from understanding that Vader and Anakin Skywalker were one in the same, and that Anakin’s story is inextricably linked to Padmé and the very planet Kylo seeks to dominate. His destruction of Anakin’s name on the Boonta Eve podracing memorial on Tatooine in earlier issues, a symbol of Anakin’s freedom and first step towards the Jedi path, underscores this grave misunderstanding. Kylo sees only Vader’s power, not the tragic journey that led to it, nor Anakin’s dreams and deep ability to love that was crushed along the way. Kylo wants the power without the pain — the legend without the humanity — ultimately destroying the legacy of his grandfather in favor of a twisted, one-dimensional ideal.

Kylo’s Destruction of Naboo Is a Direct Insult to Both Anakin and Padmé’s Legacies

Kylo Ren’s actions on Naboo are not merely an act of conquest; they are deeply disrespectful acts to both of his grandparents. Naboo was Padmé Amidala’s home, the seat of her power, and the planet she loved, served her whole life, and protected fiercely. It was also the backdrop for Anakin and Padmé romance, a place where their love blossomed, where they were wed, and where he briefly experienced a semblance of normal life. By declaring himself “king” and imposing his will on Naboo, Kylo directly undermines Padmé’s legacy of democratic rule and peaceful governance. He attempts to strip the planet of its sovereignty, replacing its elegant traditions with authoritarian control, effectively erasing the values Padmé embodied. In fact, Kylo’s obsession with Vader completely overlooks Padmé as his grandmother and just as important to his heritage as his grandfather.

Furthermore, in his relentless pursuit of Vader’s “legacy,” Kylo fails to comprehend that a significant part of Anakin Skywalker’s personal history – his connection to hope, love, and light – is tied to Naboo. To Kylo, the planet is merely another conquest; a symbol to be brought under the First Order’s heel. He sees only a path to power, not the deeply personal significance it holds for the man he claims to admire. This willful blindness and destructive behavior make Kylo Ren a difficult character to sympathize with, as his actions are a direct contradiction of what he says. He claims to honor Vader, yet he systematically obliterates the very foundations of Anakin’s life and the precious memories of both his grandparents. The irony is palpable – in trying to become Vader, Kylo destroys everything Anakin Skywalker held dear, including the true meaning of his own heritage.