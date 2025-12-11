Star Wars Officially Announces Prequel To Darth Maul’s New TV Show

Star Wars has officially announced a new prequel series to the upcoming Maul – Shadow Lord series. Contrary to popular belief, Darth Maul’s story didn’t end when he was cut down by Obi-Wan Kenobi in The Phantom Menace. George Lucas himself realized the Sith Apprentice’s death was a mistake, and he found a way to bring Maul back in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Next year, we’re set to see Maul make history as the first villain to star in his own show, Maul – Shadow Lord, set after the events of Order 66.

Marvel has officially announced a new prequel series to Maul – Shadow Lord, by Benjamin Percy and Madibek Musabekov. Shadow of Maul will see Darth Maul attempt to re-establish his criminal syndicate in the wake of Order 66, as he plots his revenge on the Sith. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord will reveal Maul’s plan to rebuild his criminal syndicate on Janix, a planet untouched by the Empire. STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL introduces this new setting and cast, including Captain Brander Lawson and his partner, a droid nicknamed Two Boots, as they investigate shadowy dealings on Janix. Welcome to Janix, a neon-lit, shadow-soaked maze of a planet that lies beyond the reach of the Empire. Captain Brander Lawson is doing his best to navigate the law in a lawless territory. He’s joined by his partner, a droid nicknamed Two Boots, as they face off against scheming crime bosses…and as the looming threat of the shadow lord, Maul, nears!”

The Shadow of Maul is Essential Setup for Star Wars’ New TV Show

Benjamin Percy is one of Marvel’s go-to writers, and he’s no stranger to the Sith Apprentice; he penned the recent Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red comic. “My previous experience writing in a galaxy far, far away—Darth Maul – Black, White, and Red, Boba Fett – Black, White, and Red—was an absolute delight,” Percy noted. “But those were one-shots. Flirtations with the franchise. With Shadow of Maul, I’m able to share a more expansive story about one of my favorite characters, while also exploring a fresh angle on the Star Wars universe.”

According to Percy, this will be a crime story first and foremost. “It’s a story about cops, criminal syndicates, a neon-lit, shadow-alleyed city that hides many sins and secrets. I’m teamed up with an artist who’s already a Star Wars veteran and legend: Madibek Musabeckov. His art is gritty and grounded and perfectly matches the noir tone. We’ve been in close contact with Lucasfilm—reading scripts and watching episodes of this fantastic new animated series—and our story will serve as a prelude to what viewers will see play out on the screen.”

The five-issue miniseries will launch on March 4, a first indication of when the Maul: Shadow Lord series will come out too; it’s reasonable to assume it will be in the second half of the year, after this prelude story has wrapped up. Until then, this is surely a must-read story for anyone wanting to know what to expect from Maul: Shadow Lord.

