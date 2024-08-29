Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku Reveals All 12 Covers

Marvel is giving fans a new look at the next era of its Star Wars comics. The publisher has been telling Star Wars stories ever since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, allowing its creators to tell stories in a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars comics have mostly remained in the original trilogy timeline, with some tales told in the High Republic era as well. The next iteration of Star Wars publishing will fill the gaps between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, told across three intertwined limited series all tied to the Battle of Jakku. Now, fans can take a look at all 12 covers for the crossover.

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku will be told across Insurgency Rising, Republic Under Siege, and Last Stand. The covers feature some of the central characters, with some fans can probably guest and a few surprises tossed in. We see Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Mon Mothma, and Lando representing the Rebellion, with a mysterious Imperial soldier representing the scrambling Empire. Jakku is the location that fans met Rey for the first time in The Force Awakens, and is also where the Empire made its desperate last stand and their secret base was discovered by the Rebellion. The Battle of Jakku is written by Alex Segura (Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall, Edge of Spider-Verse) and drawn by the art team of Leonard Kirk, Stefano Raffaele, Jethro Morales, and Luke Ross.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s an unbelievable honor to be able to tell this lost story of Star Wars history, alongside so many amazing artists, in the pages of the three BATTLE OF JAKKU limited series,” Segura said. “Our story will be epic in scope – involving all the major characters you love, plus some new, exciting additions to the mythos. We’ll not only give readers a front-row seat to the final battle of the Galactic Civil War – we’ll reframe the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and introduce a new, menacing threat that will keep our heroes guessing. The goal for all of us is to turn up the volume and make sure this adventure stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the other stories of the era. As the Empire collapses, a new darkness arises!”

What is Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku about?

Starring core characters like Luke and Leia as well as new heroes and villains who were instrumental during this thrilling period, the three Battle of Jakku series will bridge the gap between the Original Trilogy and the Sequel Trilogy like never before, revealing key insights behind the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and the Empire’s demise, including the Emperor’s secret contingency plans; and introduce the shocking power-hungry threats that emerged during this time of uncertainty!

You can find the covers by Phil Noto, Taurin Clarke, and E.M. Gist below. It all kicks off with Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1 on sale October 2nd.