Marvel Set to Connect Star Wars Trilogies With Upcoming Miniseries

The current timeline of Star Wars comics takes place between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, but with those stories set to conclude, Marvel Comics has confirmed new titles will be taking place in between the events of Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The upcoming miniseries Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising will focus on a pivotal battle in the wake of the fall of the Galactic Empire, a conflict which has largely been shrouded in secrecy since it was alluded to in the 2015 movie. The first issue of the four-issue Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising hits shelves on October 2nd.

“It’s an unbelievable honor to be able to tell this lost story of Star Wars history, alongside so many amazing artists, in the pages of the three Battle of Jakku limited series,” writer Alex Segura shared in a statement. “Our story will be epic in scope — involving all the major characters you love, plus some new, exciting additions to the mythos. We’ll not only give readers a front-row seat to the final battle of the Galactic Civil War — we’ll reframe the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and introduce a new, menacing threat that will keep our heroes guessing. The goal for all of us is to turn up the volume and make sure this adventure stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the other stories of the era. As the Empire collapses, a new darkness arises!”

“This series is definitely something fans don’t want to miss,” editor Mark Paniccia added. “Within the chaos and destruction of all three minis there are elements that hint to what comes next.”

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising

Here’s what audiences can expect in the upcoming issues of the miniseries:

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising #1

Written by Alex Segura

Art by Leonard Kirk & Stefano Raffaele

A Defiant Imperial takes center stage — and goes on the offensive against the New Republic! Leia makes a startling discovery in the forests of Endor! Who are the mysterious and deadly Acolytes of the Beyond?! What is the new villain’s connection to Darth Vader?



Hits shelves October 2nd

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising #2

Written by Alex Segura

Art by Leonard Kirk

Mon Mothma and Leia must make a difficult decision to deal with a defiant Imperial hell-bent on preserving the legacy of Palpatine and Vader! Luke hunts for a lost Jedi relic but makes a startling discovery! The underworld simmers with intrigue as an unholy alliance is formed! A ragtag group of New Republic heroes sets out on a mission — and their return is not guaranteed!

Hits shelves October 16th

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising #3

Written by Alex Segura

Art by Jethro Morales & Leonard Kirk

Who is the mysterious Reyna Oskur — and what does her influence over the Defiant Imperial mean for the New Republic? Does the Defiant Imperial have an Inquisitor by his side?! Our villain consolidates his power — but at what cost? An iconic, familiar face arrives to save the captured heroes!

Hits shelves October 30th

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising #4

Written by Alex Segura

Art by Jethro Morales & Leonard Kirk

Luke vs. a new Inquisitor! The Imperial survivors consolidate behind the Defiant Imperial — putting the just-formed New Republic at risk! Kes Dameron and his team try for a daring escape — but meet an unexpected hurdle! The Galactic Civil War takes a startling twist — and bad omens arise for the future of the New Republic!

Hits shelves November 6th

