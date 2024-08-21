Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Republic Under Siege Comic Series Announced

Star Wars fans have been wondering for months what the future of the galaxy far, far away will be when it comes to Marvel Comics, as it was announced that series like Star Wars and Star Wars: Darth Vader would be coming to an end, with Marvel announcing today the all-new series Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Republic Under Siege. The current era of Star Wars comics falls between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, this is only the latest announcement of a series that will follow Return of the Jedi and seemingly pave the way for the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Republic Under Siege #1 hits shelves on November 20th.

“It’s an unbelievable honor to be able to tell this lost story of Star Wars history, alongside so many amazing artists, in the pages of the three Battle of Jakku limited series,” writer Alex Segura said. “Our story will be epic in scope — involving all the major characters you love, plus some new, exciting additions to the mythos. We’ll not only give readers a front-row seat to the final battle of the Galactic Civil War — we’ll reframe the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and introduce a new, menacing threat that will keep our heroes guessing. The goal for all of us is to turn up the volume and make sure this adventure stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the other stories of the era. As the Empire collapses, a new darkness arises!”

“This series is definitely something fans don’t want to miss,” editor Mark Paniccia added. “Within the chaos and destruction of all three series, there are elements that hint to what comes next.”

Per press release, “Last month, it was revealed that Marvel’s Star Wars comic line would conclude its post-The Empire Strikes Back storytelling and enter a new post-Return of the Jedi era beginning in October. Three limited series will tell the story of the Battle of Jakku, the epic final battle of the Galactic Civil War and the saga that is one of the key events set between the Original Trilogy and the Sequel Trilogy. Following the debut series, Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising in October, the events continue this November in the second installment, Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Republic Under Siege, which fans can see the covers and story details for today!”

“Written by acclaimed, award-winning author Alex Segura (Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall, Edge of Spider-Verse) and drawn by a trio of superstar artistic talent — Leonard Kirk, Stefano Raffaele, and Jethro Morales — the Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku event will center around the never-before-told final moments of the Galactic Civil War. First introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Rey scavenged amongst its wreckage, the Battle of Jakku was a pivotal turning point for the galaxy. On the sandy dunes of Jakku, the remnants of the Empire made their desperate last stand after their secret base was discovered by the Rebellion, who were determined to destroy them once and for all so that the New Republic can thrive! Now, fans will witness this pivotal moment in Star Wars canon for the first time ever!”

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Republic Under Siege #1

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE & JETHRO MORALES

STILL REELING FROM THE EVENTS OF INSURGENCY RISES, LUKE MUST SEEK OUT A RELIC THAT COULD HOLD CLUES TO THE FUTURE OF THE JEDI ORDER!

Luke Skywalker and a new friend find themselves cornered! Can two Imperial powerhouses find common ground against the nascent New Republic? Where are Han and Chewbacca? The heroes find themselves saved in the nick of time – by a fan-favorite guest star and ally!

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Republic Under Siege #2

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

LUKE AND DOCTOR APHRA JOIN FORCES TO FIGHT OFF A SURPRISE ATTACK AS THE REMAINING IMPERIALS PLOT THEIR NEXT ATTACK!

Luke Skywalker must battle his way through a gang of Force-focused zealots! A faction of Imperial survivors plot to return the Empire to its past glory – and hint at a huge struggle to come! Can Luke survive against a giant…swamp rat?! As the defiant Imperial consolidates his power and allegiances – he discovers a traitor!



Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Republic Under Siege #1 hits shelves on November 20th, followed by Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku — Republic Under Siege #2 on November 27th.

