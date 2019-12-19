Marvel's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Comic Adaptation Reportedly Cancelled

✖

After months of delays, a new report from Previews World seemingly confirms that the comic book adaptation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from Marvel Comics will no longer be released as a monthly series. The series was originally slated to debut earlier this year, only for the coronavirus pandemic to cause a number of complications not only with the publishing of comics, but also with their sale, due to comic book stores closing their doors for months. Despite these setbacks, Marvel has yet to confirm the news officially, with it also being possible that the adaptation could be released as one comprehensive book as opposed to monthly issues.

A collected release for the adaptation would seem more likely, as artist Will Sliney teased earlier this year, after a number of delays, that the book wasn't cancelled and that he was excited for fans to see it. In this regard, it would seem unlikely that creators would be enlisted, and seemingly paid, for their work just for the project to be entirely scrapped.

Per @PREVIEWSworld, Marvel has canceled #TheRiseofSkywalker #1, which had initially been solicited for a June release before the pandemic struck. Also canceled is the 2nd printing of #TheRiseoKyloRen #4.#StarWarsComics pic.twitter.com/LVHYP2GzKZ — Star Wars Splash Page (@SWSplashPagePod) November 24, 2020

"As a lifelong Star Wars fan, it was an honor to be asked to be a part of wrapping up the Skywalker saga with Marvel Comics," writer Jody Houser shared with Marvel.com about the adaptation. “We have some fun plans to add scenes and material that weren't seen in the movie."

The site adds, "In addition to the shocking twists and turns that were present in the film, the five-issue limited series will also have brand-new story material for readers to enjoy!"

The Rise of Skywalker served as the culmination of the entire Skywalker Saga, which kicked off back in 1977 with the original Star Wars. Not only did the film have conclude the sequel trilogy of films, but also the nine-episode journey with characters over the course of decades, making it nearly impossible to appease all fans. While the comic adaptation might not entirely reimagine the series' finale, it could follow the tradition of other adaptations and include unique insight into sequences that change the audience's perception of certain events.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future for the comic adaptation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

