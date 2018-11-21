Preview: Will Byers Fights For His Life in ‘Stranger Things’ #3

Will Byers had quite the harrowing journey during Stranger Things season 1, and you get a glimpse at just how dangerous it was in our exclusive preview of Stranger Things #3 from Dark Horse Comics.

The new issue continues Byers’ run for survival as he attempts to keep pace ahead of the Demogorgon and somehow communicate with his mom back in his world. Byers has always been skilled at hiding, but it’s much different when the reason you’re hiding is to keep you from being killed by an otherworldly being. That process only becomes more stressful when you keep hearing messages from your world about your untimely death.

Yeah, that will really mess with your head, though Byers is resourceful, and he’s not going down without at least an attempt to let someone know he’s alive.

As we see in the preview, he does manage to get in touch with his mom, but the Demogorgon is close by, and he can’t get back home just yet. Looks like he’ll have to start running once again.

You can check out the exclusive preview of the issue along with the book’s covers in the gallery.

Stranger Things #3 is written by Jody Houser and is drawn by Stefano Martino, inked by Keith Champagne, and colored by Lauren Affe. The official description is included below.

“He knows there are doors to the other side; he just has to find them before the Demogorgon finds him. Will ”The Wise” always does what is best for the ”Party,” but how long will that keep him alive in the Upside Down?”

If you haven’t been keeping up with the series, you can find the official description for Stranger Things #2 below.

“Stuck in the mysterious Upside Down, Will Byers is cold, scared and starving. He uses his last bullet to temporarily drive away the Demogorgon. Drawing on lessons learned from D&D, Will hunts for food and supplies to prepare for whatever lies ahead. After discovering he can affect the lights in his family home, brief excitement turns to terror when he realizes he isnt the only one that wants to break through to the other side.”

Stranger Things #3 is in comic stores on November 28th.