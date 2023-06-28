Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things Crossover First Look Revealed (Exclusive)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will meet the Stranger Things kids – a pairing previously only seen via Playmates action figures – in the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things crossover series from IDW Publishing and Dark Horse Comics, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the debut issue. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things #1 interior reveals that the Turtles will appear as they did in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series published by Mirage Studios in what seems like a nod to Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird creating the Turtles around the same time that Stranger Things is set. You can see the artwork below.

Cameron Chittock (Mapmakers) writes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things with Fero Pe, who has worked on IDW's ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, providing the artwork. Here's the synopsis for the series:

"Eleven, Max, Dustin, Mike, Will, and Lucas are looking forward to a nonthreatening, fun-filled trip to New York City. With the gang hundreds of miles from the otherworldly weirdness of their hometown, they're sure to catch a break this time…or at least that's what they think until they encounter a threat both bizarre and familiar. To face that threat, they must unite with a fearsome fighting team every bit as bizarre…but green!"

In the press release announcing the series, Chittock said, "I've loved the Ninja Turtles for quite literally as long as I can remember, and part of the brilliant alchemy of Stranger Things is that, ever since that first binge, it's felt like it's always been there. That's a testament to Eastman, Laird, and the Duffer brothers who tell stories that grab hold of you and don't let go. Bringing their creations together is a surreal thrill, and we're striving to fill every issue with moments worthy of their lofty standards. I can't wait for fans to join us in 1985 to find out what's lurking underneath New York."

Pe added, "It feels incredible to be the artist of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things. For the art on this project, I wanted to do something unique, inspired by the era when the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were created and the setting of the Stranger Things series. It's a style close to the first Turtles comics from Mirage. I hope that the fans of both worlds enjoy it very much!"

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things #1 releases on July 12h. The series is running alongside another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book crossover from IDW Publishing, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Street Fighter. Official solicitation information and preview pages for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things #1 follow.

It's set to be a big year for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The upcoming film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will introduce a brand new take on the Turtles from Seth Rogen when it debuts in August. Meanwhile, work on Stranger Things Season 5, the Netflix series' final season has been halted due to the WGA writers' strike.

