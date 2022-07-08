Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Team Up With Stranger Things In Exclusive Figure Sets

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team-ups are all the rage with Playmates action figures right now. Street Fighter and Cobra Kai collaborations are some recent examples, and now Playmates is partnering with Netflix once again on a figure set inspired by Stranger Things.

Playmates' Stranger Things Upside Down Remix will be a limited edition action figure collection that "pairs up the monster-hunting heroes from Hawkins, Indiana, with the pizza-loving crime-fighters from New York City's sewers." The first two parings will be Leonardo with Eleven and Raphael with Hopper, and each 6-inch figure will include character specific accessories. The TMNT figures are styled with their '80s comic book looks, which pairs perfectly with the setting for Stranger Things.

TMNT Figure accessories include twin katana for Leonardo, twin sai for Raphael, along with portable cassette players and waffle-throwing stars. Stranger Things character accessories include a backpack, walkie-talkie, and flashlight for Eleven and a spiked bat, axe, handgun and flashlight for Hopper.

Pre-orders for Stranger Things Upside Down Remix figures are available exclusively at Target priced at $39.99 each. Look for Donatello with Lucas and Michelangelo with Dustin 2-packs to arrive in February.

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One).

The complete Season 4 of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.