Strangers in Paradise Creator Terry Moore Offering His Creator-Owned Library on Humble Bundle

For less than the cost of the just-released Serial Omnibus, Strangers in Paradise creator Terry Moore is offering fans an opportunity to get his complete creator-owned library, from Strangers in Paradise and How to Draw Comics through Rachel Rising and Serial — for just $35. Moore is offering a massive digital bundle on Humble Bundle, giving fans a chance to get a massive collection of digital comics from Abstract Studio, the publisher he and his wife Robyn run out of their studio in Texas. The bundle will also include digital copies of Moore’s 2021 sketchbook, and his 25th anniversary sketchbook.

Moore just wrapped Serial and is set to announce his next series later this month, ahead of July’s solicitations in Previews. Given clues he has dropped online, it’s theorized Moore will release a comic about the Parker Girls, a group of mob-connected women with ties to Strangers in Paradise’s Katchoo.

You can get the bundle — as well as some smaller ones, if that’s your thing — at the Humble Bundle site. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Hero Initiative, which provides financial aid to comic book creators who need it.

Strangers in Paradise ran from 1993 until 2007, and served as the launchpad for Moore’s comics career. In the years since it ended, all of his other creator-owned series — Echo, Rachel Rising, Motor Girl, Strangers in Paradise XXV, and Five Years — have shared a space with Strangers and featured at least one prominent character from the title’s world. His most recent series, Serial, served as a spinoff to Rachel Rising and concluded in February.

For years, Moore’s work was unavailable digitally, but was finally released via ComiXology around the launch of Rachel Rising, and has been coming out day and date for the last few series.

Last weekend, Moore hosted “Terry Moore Live,” a semi-annual virtual convention, where he interacts with fans on various social media platforms, offers deep discounts on his comics and original art, and offers to sign any comics or graphic novels fans purchase during the three-day window.