Invincible’s 10 Best Heroes (That Aren’t Invincible), Ranked

Invincible by Robert Kirkman is one of the most notable and highly acclaimed comics from Image comics. Now, with the Prime Video animated adaptation in its third season with at least one more on the way, fans have been loving the story, resulting in them coming back to or just now reading the comics. Invincible has been a smash hit and will continue to be at this trajectory. But as cool as Mark Grayson (aka Invincible) is, his entire universe is filled with plenty of awesome characters that aren’t him. With a revolving door in the secondary team book Guardians of the Globe, there are plenty of options. So, we’re ranking the best of them.

With how much is added to Invincible even after it’s end, it becomes more difficult to rank all the heroes. Especially when other character from Image’s other titles appear too, but don’t expect Spawn or Savage Dragon on this list. You can consider them honorable mentions if that helps. Hopefully this list will keep you fed while we all wait for the new season with the new plotline too. Let’s get into the ranking.

10) The Immortal

Starting off our ranking we have Abraham Lincoln himself, The Immortal. Yes, the “real” Abraham Lincoln. Often the butt of jokes for T.V., The Immortal has proven himself as a worthy leader to the Guardians of the Globe. While he has died many times, he always comes back only to lose everyone he ever cares about. He may be a decent hero but behind all the centuries of torment with eternal life was once a good man. While his efforts now are mocked he absolutely deserves his spot.

As a character, The Immortal got better once he stepped away from full-time heroics. While he saved many still during this time, once he stepped back to be a father he felt more grounded. He saw what lies ahead of him and started looking at what mattered most to him, his family with Dupli-Kate as well as addressing how he felt bad for John Wilkes Booth, knowing he never actually died.

9) Dupli-Kate

Speaking of Dupli-Kate, she hops in next on our ranking. Dupli-Kate makes for an interesting character similar to The Immortal. Kate became better once she stepped down from full-time heroics as well. What gives her a bigger edge is with her abilities she’d be able to help anyone anywhere depending on travel and focus on a lot of things at once. Having died as many times or more as The Immortal, that’s where the two’s bond began and makes for a weird but unique couple to read.

Kate remains a bit of a controversial figure for fans of the comic and show alike. What can’t be denied is she is a valued asset in the field and can fend for herself very well. Always having at least one spare of herself in a secure location, Kate manages to survive at all costs. She may not be a fan favorite but is one of the most recognizable character in all of Invincible.

8) Tech Jacket

Acting as an analog to the Jaime Reyes Blue Beetle, Tech Jacket, aka Zack Thompson, is a teenager with a living suit or armor as a weapon. The suit protects him in space and stop him from serious injuries in battles. Being able to go head to head in battle with Viltrumites, Tech Jacket is able to work alongside Invincible and Omni-Man in the later plots of the comic regarding the Viltrumites,even becoming a frequent ally of Mark and guest star due to having his own books at the time too.

Not the first character anybody thinks of in Invincible, but easily in the cult status of heroes earns Tech Jacket his spot here. He had three seperate mini series over the course of a decade along side Invincible. He may not have gained the same status but without him Earth may never have survived the Viltrumites. Truly an underrated character by every means of the word.

7) Robot

Despite what happens later in the books, Robot was originally one of the earth’s greatest heroes. Carrying out many acts of terrorism later on in the comics prevents him from taking a higher spot here, but he still deserves one. He was able to create a series of robots he’d psychically link to his mind and control many at the same time. Similar to Dupli-Kate, he could be in many places at once with slightly more abilities than her.

Later becoming a successor to Cecil Stedman, Robot aka Rex took full advantage of his new position. Having a higher role of power was eventually what would corrupt him but he was still an intelligent man who knew how to run things. Cloning a new body for himself with the DNA of Rex Splode was the first of many red flags for the guy but makes for one of the most interesting characters in the series.

6) Bulletproof

Starting off as a counterpart to Invincible, Bulletproof possess similar abilities to Mark Grayson. While not a Viltrumite, the full extent of his strength is unknown. We just know that he can hold his own against some of the Viltrumites. Even when donning Mark’s original test costume created by their shared tailor Art, Bulletproof stands on his own. While he didn’t have a huge role in the comics early on, that changed when Mark ventured to space more.

With Mark in space and Invincible being needed for Invincible Incorporated, Bulletproof took up the name Invincible. Bulletproof had huge potential to be a much bigger character for the Guardians but he had a great role in series as a whole. I’m happy to see he’s getting a boost in the show as well.

5) Shapesmith

As the main comedic relief of the comic we have Shapesmith. Coming from Mars after the sequid storyline, Shapesmith is the same species as Martian Man or the original lineup of the Guardians. You’d expect someone more stoic like Martian Man but that is not the case with Shapesmith. An absolute goofball that doesn’t understand human culture at all, Shapesmith caught the attention of many. A weird fusion of Plastic Man, Warlock, and Martian Manhunter, Shapesmith stands on his own.

As popular as he is, Shapesmith is one of the weaker members of the Guardians but he ads a lot to the group as a whole. With everyone being a lot more powerful and “normal” makes him stand out a good deal but in the best way possible. Not the hero anyone wanted but absolutely the one we deserve.

4) Monster Girl

Originally the love interest of Robot, Monster Girl has one of the most tragic stories in all of Invincible. The curse of turning younger with every use of her powers, Amanda was slowly regressing back to her younger body while keeping her mind. A modern twist on the fairy tale trope adds a sense of tragedy that wasn’t expected but was perfect for Invincible.

After figuring out how to stop the age regression with the help of Robot, she was finally able to return to her original age with the mind of an older woman. With a new costume and a newer lease on life, she was able to become the new power house of the Guardian when her and Robot returned to Earth. If any of the character from Invincible deserved a mini series it would be her.

3) Brit

A cross between Nick Fury and Captain America, Brit is the leader of the Guardians in the second half of the book. After Immortal’s exit as leader of the Guardians, Brit came out of retirement as a favor to Cecil. Yet with the success he had as leader, he stayed and led the team in many adventures in the future. With a few mini series and leading the Guardians solo book, Brit is one of the best in the Invincible universe.

With the lineup changing constantly on the Guardians, Brit was able to lead flawlessly through many different changes. He was never the flashiest superhero but with his super strength and gauntlets, he was hard to beat. Easily passable as someone’s cranky grandpa, Brit is more than ready to throw hands at a moments notice.

2) Rex Splode

Everybody’s favorite obnoxious hero, Rex Splode himself. Starting off as the unlikeable loudmouth, Rex slowly grew on everyone as he explored his emotions as the series kept going on. After losing his hand in accident and taking a bullet to the brain and surviving, Rex was a new guy. Now partial cyborg with the same abilities and feeling regretful for his past, it was a new era for Rex.

Until it wasn’t Rex ended up sacrificing himself in the “Invincible War” that he was remembered fondly as the years went on. With his absence felt by all the characters, he remained a fan favorite hero with one of the best stints in the series. Now in the show, Rex has become a fan favorite there as his tragedy continued onto the show as well. Rex may be gone but won’t ever be forgotten.

1) Atom Eve

Were you expecting anyone else? Atom Eve takes our top spot as one of the most powerful characters in all of Invincible. Having a built in nerf to stop her from being unstoppable, Eve has been able to stop any villain even dying in the process at times, only to return to life shortly thereafter. As she gained more control of her powers her limits we slowly taken off the board and she kept going for years to come.

Eve is one of those rare love interest that has just as much agency as the lead character and could easily lead her own series. With a riff on Green Lanterns abilities and a fun personality with depth to real world issues, Eve has stayed as relevant as ever. With the series Battle Beast being popular, one would hope for one about Eve.

Who are your favorite superheroes from Invincible that aren’t the title character? Let us know in the comments down below.