Superman and the Fantastic Four Are Actually Teaming Up In 2025

2025 is a huge year for superheroes, especially this summer. Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are both going to be in theaters, going head to head. Marvel and DC are both pulling out all the stops for movie fans to get into their comics, with 2025 being dubbed the “Summer of Superman” for DC, while Marvel starts to reprint multiple Fantastic Four stories. DC is printing all kinds of great Superman books this summer, but their latest announcement sees a fan favorite crossover giving fans both Marvel and DC in one: the first reprint of 1999’s Superman/Fantastic Four crossover. This epic story, which put the two together to battle against Galactus and Cyborg Superman, will be reprinted in Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All on July 2, 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Treasury editions were a huge part of DC’s publishing schedule back in the Silver and Bronze Age, tapering off as the years went by, and Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All is a huge return for this type of books. Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All is an oversized issue, sized 10 1/8″ x 13 5/16″, presenting an all-new Superman story by Superman legend Dan Jurgens and Bruno Redondo, one of the best artists currently working in the comic industry. Adding Superman/Fantastic Four to this edition is an amazing idea, and Jurgens talks about it, and the return of Treasury editions in this statement:

“Since Superman is the cornerstone on which our entire industry is built, the term ‘Treasury Sized Edition’ seems to be the perfect vehicle for him,” said Jurgens. “As a kid, the term ‘Treasury Edition’ meant that it was sure to be a special project and one that I just had to have. From the very start, most of those projects focused on Superman. It started with the first SUPERMAN vs. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN team-up and continued with SUPERMAN vs.SHAZAM, SUPERMAN vs. WONDER WOMAN and one of the best comic projects ever, SUPERMAN vs. MUHAMMAD ALI. It was an honor, years later, to be able to add to that lineup of Treasury Editions with SUPERMAN vs. THE FANTASTIC FOUR.”

Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All kicks off with a story that sees Superman tackling an alien invasion by Jurgens and Redondo, meaning that is the first Treasury with original material printed in it for the first time in 25 years. Including Superman/Fantastic Four in this oversized edition is an awesome idea. Jurgens was the writer/artist of that crossover story, and it’s going to be amazing to see his pencils in such a large format. It’s reminiscent of his work on Superman (Vol. 2) #75, where Jurgens and inker Brett Breeding drew every page as a splash page, taking advantage of the larger pictures to give the issue an epic feel. Bigger pages can make a lot of difference in what a story feels like and seeing Superman/Fantastic Four is definitely going to sell a lot of issues.

This is the perfect time to reprint this story. Superman is at his hottest, and hopefully is going to get hotter when Superman (2025) comes out, and the Fantastic Four are hitting heights they haven’t in a while; the current volume of Fantastic Four by writer Ryan North is blowing readers’ minds. Marvel and DC have already announced new crossovers, but that hasn’t helped anyone who wants to find the older editions of these crossovers. Giving readers a chance to read the book, all while giving them a story from two masters of the comic medium, is exactly the way to get movie fans into comics.

Superman and the Fantastic Four may be box office rivals, but Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All is looking to show readers that they haven’t always been antagonists. Will this book become the next hot book? It’s hard to say, but it looks to be yet another great edition to the Summer of Superman.

Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All is on sale July 2, 2025.