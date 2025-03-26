Superman Steps Into an Epic Next Chapter, and You’re Not Prepared (Review)

Play video

2025 has been a banner year for Superman, and it’s only looking to get bigger with the next epic chapter. That chapter begins in Superman #24, which brings several major revelations to light and sets the stage for a grand showdown that you’re likely not expecting. Superman #24 brings several core elements of the series into clear focus while also finding time to deliver unconventional couples and team-ups along the way, and aside from a few errant facial expressions, it soars in just about every way.

Joshua Williamson continues to reward longtime fans of the series with long-running threads that pay off in satisfying ways, and this time around it’s SuperCorp that gets the lion’s share of attention. The concept shook things up when it was introduced, and has continued to play a substantial role in the series and affect just about everyone in some significant way.

In Superman #24, those effects are recontextualized in a major way, though perhaps not how you’re expecting. Speaking of unexpected, I didn’t have a Superwoman and Creeper team-up on my bingo card either, but here we are and it’s kind of amazing. Seeing Superwoman not only jump into League business but also navigate the twists and turns of working alongside someone as chaotic as Creeper provides some stellar moments. Hopefully, we get to see Creeper around a bit more because I think he’s earned it with this performance.

Once again, that detour isn’t really a detour, as it weaves right back into the main story, and even past stories like House of Brainiac continue to have a substantial effect on the current story, even aside from just Lex. It’s a credit to the long-term storytelling at play, and with the twists and turns of #24, that trend should only continue.

The splendid team of artists Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira, colorist Alejandro Sanchez, and letterer Ariana Maher are dynamite throughout, especially during the aforementioned Justice League sequence, delivering a showstopping splash page and fight sequence. In fact, their Superwoman is simply fantastic throughout, including several key panels that I won’t get into because of spoilers, but trust me, they absolutely impress.

The only real flaw of the issue is a number of odd expressions that can’t help but stick out. Several times throughout the issue characters will have an expression that at best feels off and at worst completely takes you out of whatever is happening in the scene. This is a small nitpick, but it happened enough throughout the issue that it felt worth mentioning.

Off-expressions aren’t enough to derail everything the issue and the series does right. Superman is operating at a truly all-time level, and issue #24 is the latest successful big swing.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Published by DC

On March 26, 2025

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Alejandro Sanchez

Colors by Ariana Maher

Letters by Richard Starkings

