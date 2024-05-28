Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Relaunch Reveals Danny Earls Cover (Exclusive)

Raphael patrols the streets on a new cover for IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles relaunch. As one era of TMNT comics comes to an end, a new one begins this summer. April saw the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150, marking the end of the franchise's longest-running ongoing comic book series. But fans won't have to wait long to find out what IDW has in store for the heroes in a half-shell. Writer Jason Aaron is helming the relaunch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and to celebrate the first issue, acclaimed artist Danny Earls is providing cover art for one of its variants.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal Danny Earls' cover of July's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1. The cover features Raphael leaping through the New York City streets with a sai in each hand, and a subway car speeding across the tracks. There are also some Easter eggs for eagle-eyed TMNT fans. The subway car has a stick for the year 1984, which is when creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic was published. Eastman also gets an individual shoutout on the subway as well.

Danny Earls is an Irish footballer turned comic book artist, working on such titles as Batman, Dark Vader: Black, White & Red, Darth Maul: Black, White & Red, Incredible Hulk, and more. You can find him on social media here.

(Photo: IDW)

"Launching a new TMNT comic series in the midst of the characters' 40th anniversary is clearly one of those dream jobs of all comic book dream jobs," Jason Aaron said in a statement to ComicBook on the announcement of his TMNT gig. "Especially for me, a kid who first fell in love with the Turtles all those years ago because of that original Mirage Studios series, buying those groundbreaking issues fresh off the rack, comics that kicked you in the face with their action-packed grit and gloriously raw attitude. I couldn't be more honored and thrilled to get to add to that esteemed legacy of comic book face-kicking, especially as part of an amazing IDW run that has expanded the world and timeline of the Turtles in such daring and exciting ways. In terms of what's to come, the kid in me wants you to know that you can expect some good old-fashioned grit, a sprinkle of dark, new attitude and all the bone-cracking action that four mutated ninja brothers can possibly handle."

Stay tuned to ComicBook as we get close to the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1.