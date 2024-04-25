Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic Ends With Issue #150

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles had one shell of a run. On Wednesday, IDW published TMNT #150, the final issue of the longest-running ongoing comic book series in the franchise's 40-year history. The four heroes in a half-shell — Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello — have headlined the first volume of the reboot comic since 2011, with a fifth turtle, Jennika, eventually joining their ranks. The double-sized, 68-page milestone issue is written by Sophie Campbell with art by Vincenzo Federici and former series artists Fero Pe, Dan Duncan, and Campbell.

"It's the end of the road, but also the start of another. More like coming to an important monument, a highlighted point of interest on a map," Jamie S. Rich, IDW Publishing editor-in-chief, wrote in an essay ending issue #150. "Sophie Campbell started off on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles drawing covers for some of the Mirage comics, and then returning to the comics at IDW to pencil the Leonardo microseries, followed by various different comics in the TMNT line. When she took over writing with TMNT #101, she brought a special new voice to the series. Sophie has always had great empathy for the outsiders and those who might be perceived as 'different,' and this lent a potent insight to her takes on the mutants that the Turtles have fought to protect.



"She also gave life to characters, in large part making them her own. Under her guidance, Alopex and Venus took a stronger role in the comics. And, of course, she designed Jennika, working with writer Tom Waltz to give the four brothers a sister. To my mind, though, there is no more Sophie-esque character than Pepperoni! Joining Sophie on the journey has been a host of amazing artists, including Nelson Dániel, Jodi Nishijima, Ken Garing, Pablo Tunica, Fero Pe, Gavin Smith, and Vincenzo Federici. Plus Sophie herself drew 10 issues of her own run."

Rich went on to shout-out guest artists Pe (TMNT: The Armageddon Game), who next returns for the spinoff series Nightwatcher, and Duncan, the original IDW TMNT artist who helped launch the book in 2011. Ronda Pattison, who colored all 150 issues, and longtime letterer Shawn Lee "provided a throughline over these many years that can't be matched," Rich added.

As previously announced by ComicBook, the next mutation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book is from Eisner Award-winning creator Jason Aaron (Thor, Batman: Off-World). The relaunch, which kicks off with the new TMNT #1 in July, continues the IDW continuity and features a lineup of artists that includes Rafael Albuquerque (Blue Beetle), Joëlle Jones (Catwoman), Cliff Chiang (Human Target), and Chris Burnham (Batman Incorporated).

"We've reached this point on the map, and the impact this creative team has made reverberations, starting paths to other places, more unexpected twists and turns," Rich continued. "Just as they all picked up the creative gauntlet from those who preceded them, going all the way back to Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the new teams will be picking up the gauntlet from them, and their work in turn will inspire those that follow. The TMNT turn 40 this year, but it's still only the beginning!" (See IDW's TMNT 40th anniversary slate.)

"I still can't quite believe I've gotten to work on this much TMNT. I thought for sure I'd get the boot in the first year but nope – here I am four years later still here against all odds," Campbell said when announcing the last issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. "It's really been amazing, truly a dream job. I wonder what my 10-year-old self would think if she knew what she'd go on to eventually do. The fact that this chapter is ending and I'm leaving the series is bittersweet, I'll miss it for sure but it's time to move on and let somebody else have a shot at the Turtles, and I'll be back for more before you know it, whatever form that might take. As two great men once said, 'change is constant' and 'life at best is bittersweet.'"

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150 is on sale now from IDW. The new No. 1 hits stands this July.