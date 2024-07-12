New TMNT Figure Pre-Orders: SDCC 2024 Exclusives, The Last Ronin, and More

The Loyal Subjects TMNT exclusives for SDCC 2024

This week has been a busy one for new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figure releases with the debut of NECA Mirage Studios figures, NECA The Last Ronin figures, and The Loyal Subjects San Diego Comic-Con 2024 exclusives. Everything you need to know about these drops can be found right here.

First we have the collection of Loyal Subjects SDCC 2024 exclusives, which includes 5-inch scale figures inspired by the IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series. The lineup includes Jennika, an Elite Foot Clan Solider, and a 2-pack with Metalhead and Donatello that transforms and glows in the dark. Pre-orders are available via the links below with a release date set for August 12th.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Limited Edition Transforming Metalhead & Donatello 2-Pack ($40) – See on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Limited Edition Foot Elite: Comic Noir Figure ($30) – See on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Limited Edition Jennika: Battle Ready Figure ($30) – See on Amazon

NECA TMNT The Last Ronin Figures

Next up we have a wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin figures from NECA, which includes 7-inch scale figures of Synja Robots (2-pack), Elite Synja Bot, and a Battle-Damaged Last Ronin, as well as a Last Ronin Accessory Set. Pre-orders are available via the links below with a release date set for August. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+, and you’ll automatically save 10% on in-stock orders when using our exclusive links.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin Synja Robots 2-Pack ($70.99) – See at Entertainment Earth

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin Ultimate Elite SYNJA Patrol Bot ($36.99) – See at Entertainment Earth

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin Battle Damaged Ronin ($36.99) – See at Entertainment Earth

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin Accessory Set ($49.99) – See at Entertainment Earth

NECA Mirage Studios TMNT Figures

Last year, NECA released a 4-pack of 7-inch scale TMNT figures that were based on the “Return to New York” storyline in Eastman & Laird’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios. The set currently fetches around $200 from third parties, but you can now purchase the figures individually for $36.99 each, or $147.96 for the collection.

The figures are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $79+) with a release date set for October. The lineup includes figures of Raphael, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Donatello with the following accessories:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage Comics Raphael – Raphael includes interchangeable hands, extra bandaged arm, Casey Jones mask, sais, hood, blaster, and extra mask tie.

– Raphael includes interchangeable hands, extra bandaged arm, Casey Jones mask, sais, hood, blaster, and extra mask tie. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage Comics Leonardo – Leonardo includes interchangeable hands, Utrom head, swords, ninja stars, bow & arrow, and extra mask tie.

– Leonardo includes interchangeable hands, Utrom head, swords, ninja stars, bow & arrow, and extra mask tie. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage Comics Donatello – Donatello includes interchangeable hands, bo staff, Mouser, Utrom, spear, and space tools.

– Donatello includes interchangeable hands, bo staff, Mouser, Utrom, spear, and space tools. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage Comics Michelangelo – Michelangelo includes interchangeable hands, nunchucks, ninja stars, Mouser, kusarigama, space cuffs, and extra mask tie.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic Book Relaunch

IDW Publishing recently revealed that advance orders for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 has exceeded 300,000 units, so it would seem that a lot of fans are on board for a new era of TMNT comics.

“Launching a new TMNT comic series in the midst of the characters’ 40th anniversary is clearly one of those dream jobs of all comic book dream jobs,” Jason Aaron said in a statement to ComicBook on the announcement of his TMNT gig. “Especially for me, a kid who first fell in love with the Turtles all those years ago because of that original Mirage Studios series, buying those groundbreaking issues fresh off the rack, comics that kicked you in the face with their action-packed grit and gloriously raw attitude. I couldn’t be more honored and thrilled to get to add to that esteemed legacy of comic book face-kicking, especially as part of an amazing IDW run that has expanded the world and timeline of the Turtles in such daring and exciting ways. In terms of what’s to come, the kid in me wants you to know that you can expect some good old-fashioned grit, a sprinkle of dark, new attitude and all the bone-cracking action that four mutated ninja brothers can possibly handle.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 goes on sale July 24th.