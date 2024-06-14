Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic Relaunch Earns Over 300K Advance Orders

Fans are firmly behind the upcoming relaunch of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book line. The Heroes in a Half-Shell are starting a new era of storytelling at IDW Publishing, with Thor and Avengers writer Jason Aaron at the helm. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are one of the most popular franchises in the pop culture zeitgeist, so there is understandably a lot of interest in a new #1 hitting comic book shelves. Taking a look at the early orders for July's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, demand for the Turtles is at an all-time high.

IDW Publishing reveals the orders for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 from retailers and fans are more than 300,000, ahead of its debut on July 24th. This would make the IDW relaunch one of the biggest comic book launches of the year. Joining Jason Aaron on the first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is artist Joëlle Jones (Batman, Lady Killer) and longtime TMNT creatives colorist Ronda Pattison and letterer Shawn Lee. For the first four issues of the new ongoing series, a different Turtle will step into the spotlight for each issue with a different artist illustrating the story. The first issue revolves around Raphael in prison, and the second chapter will bring in artist Rafael Albuquerque for a story starring Michelangelo. Leonardo is Issue #3 with artist Cliff Chiang, and Donatello is Issue #4 with artist Chris Burnham.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creatives speak on early orders

(Photo: IDW)

"Thank you to all the retailers and fans out there for believing in what we're cooking up with this new series and for supporting the book in such a massive way," stated Aaron. "There are so many cool covers to choose from, and this summer there'll be loads of pizza parties and big events all over the country revolving around this launch and the 40th anniversary of the Ninja Turtles. But at the end of the day, I'm mostly just excited for people to hold the book in their hands and see Joëlle's incredible art and read the beginning of what should be a crazy fun ride of a story."

"From the comic book creatives to IDW staff and our friends at Paramount, everyone working on this series has truly gone above and beyond to make sure it's an epic and compelling tale that adds to the incredible legacy of the characters that Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird created 40 years ago," remarked IDW Publisher Mark Doyle. "The whole team deserves this success and we couldn't be more grateful for the stunning amount of support we're getting from both fans and retailers. We know this is a TMNT story that'll be one for the ages for fans everywhere, both new and old."

(Photo: IDW)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 goes on sale July 24th.