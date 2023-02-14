Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin 2 Announced

In news that shouldn't come as a surprise at all to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans, a proper sequel to the popular The Last Ronin comic has been announced. TMNT co-creator and Last Ronin co-writer Kevin Eastman confirmed the news in a new interview, teasing details about the current prequel/sequel series and revealing a full Part II is on the way. Speaking with Rolling Stone, the comic artist teased that while work continues on "The Lost Years" spinoff title, the sequel to The Last Ronin will arrive after it's concluded. Further details on The Last Ronin 2 will be confirmed later.

"The Lost Years [will] run five issues, with a one-shot called Lost Day, which is part of that five-issue thing, which will lead into The Last Ronin 2, which we've got some really awesome ideas for that," Eastman said. The scribe went on to talk about the new group of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that have been introudced into the franchise, and will seemingly be a big part of a sequel. " "The evolution of the new characters – the new turtles – it was the same heart and soul. It would be easy to say, 'Oh here's more turtles and they're named after four scientists.'...The story and how you're introduced to them and as you see them grow, and what they're going to become in The Lost Years, you're seeing the tip of the iceberg, the fingernail if you will, of what we're going to do with them."

Just introduced in the pages of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the four new turtles include: Odyn, a big boy who seems kind of dumb but in a charming way and looks like a snapping turtle. Next, Uno, an athletic smarty pants who is observant to a fault and always eager to one-up his siblings. Then, Moja, short and stocky with a pointed beak, she's protective but also eager to please. Finally, Yi, the sensitive one with an interest in technology, the color on her skin makes it appear as though she is already wearing one of the trademark TMNT ninja masks.

As readers may recall, the world of The Last Ronin is a dark one with more in line tonally with The Dark Knight Returns than a traditional TMNT story. It's unclear what the plot for the actual sequel will be, and whether its focused on the original turtles or the new ones exclusively, but fans should expect more news on it later this year.