New Street Fighter Game Revealed

A new entry in Capcom's Street Fighter franchise has been revealed, but this one is a whole lot different from past games! Releasing on mobile devices next month, Street Fighter: Duel is an RPG featuring iconic characters such as Ryu, Chun-Li, Blanka, and Ken; at launch, the game will have more than 40 in total. According to IGN, the game will allow players "to choose between real-time RPG combat or auto-battling." The real-time combat will feature actual combos and moves from the main series, which will be pulled off via taps on the screen. Street Fighter: Duel is being developed in collaboration with Crunchyroll Games. Speaking to IGN, Crunchyroll Games general manager Terry Li discussed working on the game with Capcom.

"Street Fighter has been an iconic game for generations, and we know anime fans love to go on exciting adventures with beloved characters," said Li. "We're excited to collaborate with Capcom to bring Street Fighter: Duel and its incredible roster of iconic fighters to anime and gaming fans alike."

Pre-registration for Street Fighter: Duel has been opened in several countries, most notably the United States and Canada. Players that do so will receive in-game currency, and the amount will depend on how many players pre-register around the world. At this time, more than 50,000 players have pre-registered, and readers can do so right here.

The Street Fighter franchise began in 1987. The series has become one of the most popular fighting game franchises in the world, and characters like Ryu and Chun-Li have become household names. As such, it will be interesting to see how the series translates to an RPG format! On one hand, it might seem like an unusual match, but the series has a deep lore, and it's not hard to imagine a lot of fans will be excited to see how that translates to the RPG genre. Hopefully Crunchyroll Games can deliver an experience that will thrill longtime Street Fighter fans, while also hooking newcomers!

