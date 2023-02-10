Ultra Street Fighter II Ryu and Fei Long Figure Pre-Orders Drop From Jada Toys

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jada Toys has launched the first Street Fighter figures as part of their recent partnership with Capcom, and Wave 1 includes 6-inch scale figures of Ryu and Fei Long as they appear in the 2017 Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers game for the Nintendo Switch. Both figures feature 20 points of articulation, an effects piece, and alternate hands / head. They even come in packaging inspired by an arcade cabinet, which was a nice touch.

Indeed, Jada has done a pretty solid job with these, and you can expect more Street Fighter figures in the future, starting with Chun-Li, Ken Masters, M. Bison and Dhalsim. Pre-orders for Ryu and Fei Long figures are available here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 each (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code supplied at checkout plus 10% off in-stock items using our exclusive link).

Note that Jada Toys will also produce Mega Man figures as part of their partnership with Capcom, so stay tuned for details on those. When the Capcom partnership was announced at this past San Diego Comic Con event, Bill Simons, the CEO of Jada Toys had the following to say about the venture:

"These franchises have sparked imagination and captured the hearts of people around the world for decades," said Bill Simons, CEO of Jada Toys. "We are eager to further expand our partnerships to provide fans and collectors of all ages with an opportunity to celebrate the connection with these remarkable franchises."