The King of the Monsters Fallen and IDW’s Jake Williams Teases Things Only Get Crazier From Here For Godzilla (Exclusive)

There’s no denying that Godzilla is a big deal. The King of the Monsters has had a massive career worldwide across just about every form of media you can imagine, and that includes comics where he’s been on quite a journey in the past year. Various stories have seen the lizard king stomp his way across America, crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and even enter a whole new era defined by his Kai-Sei energy. But there’s one thing that has been on the horizon for the iconic character that might just be the biggest thing to happen to Godzilla yet — and now, it’s finally here.

Last fall, IDW teased the fall of Godzilla in Godzilla #6 with the reveal of Superman artist Dan Jurgens’ variant cover for the issue that paid homage his iconic “Death of Superman” story from the 1990s. It was a tease that promised a major change for Godzilla at the end of writer Tim Seeley and artist Nikola Čižmešija’ first major story arc and it turns out it’s a massive shift — and ComicBook has all the exclusive details.

The King of the Monsters Is Down (But This Is Far From The End)

Godzilla #6 brings everything to a head in a massive way as teen Jacen — who just so happens to have his own Godzilla powers — takes on Godzilla. Jacen’s wanted his revenge on Godzilla for a long time so this is a major moment. Of course, G-Force (specifically Dr. Rumi Chiba) is trying to stop him. What happens next is a brutal battle that isn’t just about the physical damage. It’s emotional stakes as well, with the involvement of another entity, Lament who just so happens to also be Jacen’s mother. Everything culminates into a terrifying moment where Jacen’s rage grows so great and Godzilla falls, but not without cost. Jacen and Godzilla end up becoming one and, according to editor Jake Williams, it’s a moment that is going to change everything.

“The Fall of Godzilla epitomizes what I love about ongoing comic book series,” Williams told ComicBook. “The first arc allowed us to set up the characters, the world, and the stakes…and now we get to go really crazy. If you thought this book was just going to be ‘superheroes’ vs Godzilla…think again. Destroying Godzilla’s physical body and changing it into a purely energy form is the type of thing you’re only going to find in a comic book. It allows us to get really crazy with the story we’re going to tell and get even wilder with the visuals of said story. We’re now entering a status quo where all of the kaiju of the world are reacting to the fall of their king…and said king is living inside the body of a teenager.”

The Most Powerful Godzilla Yet (And It’s Going to Get Wild)

So, what does an all kai-sei energy and all rage Godzilla look like? Godzilla #6 ends in a somewhat peaceful place after the battle. Las Vegas isn’t totally destroyed and the world didn’t end despite Godzilla’s body being destroyed. That said, bigger challenges are ahead. Godzilla #7 is already teasing that Jacen isn’t going to be able to contain all the energy that was once in the body of the King of the Monsters and we’ve already gotten a look at just how epic this new Kai-Sei Energy form is going to be. It’s set to be a wild ride.

“Comics should be insane,” Williams told us previously. “And personally, I can’t think of a more insane way to end arc 1 of the first ongoing Godzilla series in over a decade than [the fall of Godzilla]. For anyone waiting to check out this series — now’s the time to jump on. We’re delivering a Godzilla unlike any other and finally making good on our promise to showcase ‘a boy with the power of Godzilla.’”

What do you think?