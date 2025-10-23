The Death of Godzilla Announced

Godzilla has had quite the illustrious career, in Japan, in North America, and worldwide. With a sequel to Japan’s Godzilla Minus One on the way, Legendary’s MonsterVerse is continuing to expand on the King of the Monsters’ Western reign with a new Godzilla x Kong movie arriving in 2027. In a startling reveal, it appears as though the lizard king is preparing to step its way into an early grave as IDW has revealed a storyline dubbed “The Death of Godzilla” for its comic book line. Alongside the big reveal, a legendary comic book artist will be sharing their talents with the new arc.

Superman artist Dan Jurgens, who famously drew the story that saw Clark Kent fall to the fists of Doomsday, will be creating the cover for the sixth issue of IDW Publishing’s Godzilla comic series. On the official Godzilla website, IDW describes the upcoming event, “The story of Godzilla’s shocking downfall will unfold on January 7, 2026, when writer Tim Seeley and artist Nikola Čižmešija bring their first major arc to a close in IDW Publishing’s Godzilla #6. The issue promises a dramatic turning point for the series, depicting the fall of the King of the Monsters in a way that fans have never seen before. To commemorate the event, artist Dan Jurgens has created a tribute cover that echoes one of comics’ most famous finales.”

While the lizard king might be dying in a traditional sense, IDW is already hinting at its resurrection. Described as the “Kai-Sei Energy Godzilla,” it seems that the kaiju’s death is leaving the door open for Godzilla to receive an upgrade. Godzilla is set to become a “transcendent being of pure cosmic force,” giving the already powerful giant monster a power boost that might make the beast even more unstoppable.

R.I.P. Godzilla

Alongside the big announcement, IDW editor Jake Williams added commentary to the major comic book event that begins on January 7th, 2026, “Comics should be insane. And personally, I can’t think of a more insane way to end arc 1 of the first ongoing Godzilla series in over a decade than killing Godzilla. For anyone waiting to check out this series, now is the time to jump on.” The run so far has been written by Tim Seeley, creator of franchises such as Hack/Slash, Revival, and Local Man to name a few, with artist Hendry Prasetya aiding the writer in bringing this wild story to life.

While IDW has its own plans for the King of the Monsters, Godzilla has been tearing apart the Marvel Universe in that major comic book crossover. Recently defeating the Incredible Hulk in a one-on-one fight, Marvel’s heroes have united in piloting an unbelievable new mech suit in an effort to beat the King of the Monsters. With Godzilla already destroying a Celestial in this mini-series, it will be interesting to see if anything can take down the kaiju in the upcoming final issue of Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe.

