The King of the Monsters Stuns With Epic New Kai-Sei Energy Form in New Godzilla #8 Covers (Exclusive)

Now might be the best time ever to be a Godzilla fan, thanks to IDW. The publisher has been doing incredible things with the iconic kaiju, including the flagship series from writer Tim Seeley complete with a massive status quo change for the King of the Monsters. Godzilla #6, hitting shelves in January will see the fall of icon — complete with its own cool cover art depicting the fall of the king in the style of “The Death of Superman” — but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the line. Godzilla #7, out in February will see the King of the Monsters rise again with a brand-new form and now, ComicBook is getting our best look at exactly what that looks like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook can exclusively reveal the covers for Godzilla #8 featuring some really cool art of the new, more powerful Godzilla form, Kai-Sei Energy Godzilla. While fans will have to wait for issues six and seven to go on sale in the new year to see exactly how we get here, from everything we can see in these covers, this might just be the coolest Godzilla yet. Check them out for yourself below.

Godzilla Lives! Or, Rather, Rises Again In An Epic New Form

cover a cover b variant

As you can see, Godzilla #8 has some incredible covers featuring the King of the Monster’s epic new form. Cover A features art by Hendry Prasetya. Cover B features art by Jonathan Uribe, and there’s also the Variant R1 1:25 Godzilla Raids Again poster homage by Louis de Martinis.

Here’s how IDW describes Godzilla #8: “Godzilla is living inside of a teenage boy, and a legion of kaiju are beginning a stampede across America… Godzilla has returned! No physical body. All kai-sei energy… all rage.. all currently stuck inside of Jacen (or possibly, Jacen is stuck inside of it?) As Jacen and G-Force attempt to stop this more powerful and more mysterious version of Godzilla, a strange girl named May uses the opportunity to start a kaiju stampede. That’s right: coming in hot from all corners of the country with no king to keep them in check and a strange desire to head towards a farm in the Midwest, this legion of kaiju is posed to crush every last bit of the United States on their way.”

This is a wild turn of events for Godzilla. Not only is the idea of an all-energy Godzilla form just wild, but the road there is pretty bonkers as well and it’s something that editor Jake Williams has described as “insane” — and we agree. Just based on these covers alone, this is an era of Godzilla unlike anything that’s come before it and it will be exciting to see where it goes.

“Comics should be insane. And personally, I can’t think of a more insane way to end arc 1 of the first ongoing Godzilla series in over a decade than killing Godzilla,” Williams said. “For anyone waiting to check out this series — now’s the time to jump on. We’re delivering a Godzilla unlike any other and finally making good on our promise to showcase ‘a boy with the power of Godzilla.’”

Pre-orders for Godzilla #6-8 are available now at your local comic shop.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!