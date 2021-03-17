Rob Liefeld's The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield Reveals Stunning New Covers (Exclusive)

✖

The Mighty Crusaders are back in action, and Archie Comics is releasing a brand new series based around one of its most popular members, The Shield, and now we've got your exclusive first look at several of the amazing covers the new series will launch with. Rob Liefeld is at the helm of the patriotic hero's new series, and he also crafts two of the book's covers, though the launch will also include the awesome covers you see below from Aaron Lopresti, David Mack, and Jerry Ordway.

Lopresti's cover features The Shield holding the flag after what appears to be a difficult battle, one that has left his suit in rough shape. Still, he stands tall and ready to defend, and you can check out that cover below.

(Photo: Archie Comics)

Next is a cool cover by David Mack, which features a white cover with Shield's silhouette carved out, allowing you to see another version of Shield through it in a completely different style, making for a one of a kind cover.

(Photo: Archie Comics)

Finally, we have Jerry Ordway's cover, which actually gives us a glimpse of the entire Mighty Crusaders team. The team features Shield leading the charge and includes The Fly, The Jaguar, Flygirl, and The Comet, and you can check it out below.

(Photo: Archie Comics)

Liefeld fans are also in luck though, as there are two covers featuring Liefeld's work, including another team-based cover, which you can check out below.

“It is a great honor to be bringing an all-new and reimagined Mighty Crusaders to a fresh audience that might have never encountered these characters before!" said Rob Liefeld. "I can’t wait for people to experience The Shield, the first-ever Patriotic Hero, I’m intent on putting him through the ringer! It's just the beginning of what I have in store for these legendary characters!"

(Photo: Archie Comics)

You can find the official details on the issue and all of the variant covers that will be available at launch below.

Script: Rob Liefeld

Art: Rob Liefeld, Jack Morelli

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR A Main Cover: Rob Liefeld

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR B Var: Francesco Francavilla

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR C Var: Aaron Lopresti

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR D Var: David Mack

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR E Var: Jerry Ordway

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR F Var: Top Secret Rob Liefeld

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR G Var: Sketch Variant

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 CVR H Var: Blank Variant

On Sale Date: 6/30

32-page, full-color comic

$3.99 U.S.

The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield #1 hits comic stores on June 30th.