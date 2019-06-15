New Covers For The Orville: The Word of Avis and Strayed Revealed

Fans of Dark Horse Comics series Strayed and The Orville will have some new covers to pick up at their local comic stores come September, and we’ve got an exclusive first look at them. First up are two new covers for Strayed #2, the series from writer Carlos Giffoni and artist Juan Doe. Doe actually created the issue’s standard cover as well, a gorgeous poster that blends vintage science fiction concepts with modern design.

The second cover goes a completely different direction, highlighting the book’s main character in an equally trippy but adorable cover by artist Jim Mahfood. The book does star an astral-projecting cat named Lou mind you, so it’s nice to see Lou get the spotlight here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out both covers and the official description for Strayed #2 below.

Strayed #2 (of 5)

On sale Sept 11

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Carlos Giffoni (W), Juan Doe (A/C/Cover), and Jim Mahfood (Variant Cover)

“Lou the astral-projecting cat’s cosmic findings reveal new truths, new worlds, and new creatures. Unfortunately, his discoveries continue to be exploited for nefarious governmental purposes. Despite ailing health, his hunt presses on as he searches for the beings responsible for creating an energy source of astonishing power.”

After that, we have a variant cover from artist Michael Atiyeh for The Orville #3: The World of Avis Part 1 of 2. The cover features characters like John LaMarr and Yaphit aboard the Orville, and you can check out the full cover above as well as the full description for the issue below.

The Orville #3: The Word of Avis Part 1 of 2

On sale Sept 11

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

“David A. Goodman (W), David Cabeza (A/Cover), and Michael Atiyeh (C)

When the Orville detects a Union transport headed straight for Krill territory, they hail them and receive no response. Forced to intercept, the Orville is soon playing host to a group of seemingly hapless xenoanthropologists—including an old acquaintance of John’s. But not everything is as it seems.”

Strayed #2 and The Orville #3: The Word of Avis Part 1 of 2 #3 both hit comic stores on September 11th.