The Spawn Universe Gets a Twisted Holiday Tale With I Saw Spawn and Epic Cover From Tom McFarlane (EXCLUSIVE)

Last holiday season took a twisted turn for fans of the Spawn universe. ComicBook’s own Chris Killian and Andrew Sanders unleashed I Saw Santa: A Spawn Universe Christmas Story, an acclaimed book that offered up a dark mystery that brought anything but holiday cheer. Now, the story is set to continue with a brand-new book that will bring two icons face-to-face. I Saw Spawn: A Twisted Christmas Tale is headed to shops this November and not only do we have details about this eagerly anticipated follow up, but we have an exclusive look at Todd McFarlane’s cover for the book as well.

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If you didn’t catch I Saw Santa: A Spawn Universe Christmas Story, the story takes readers into a gruesome holiday investigation with detectives Sam and Twitch after a troubled child who received coal from Santa instead of a gift goes on a cold-blooded murderous rampage to torment the jolly old elf. As things escalate, Spawn is called on to deal with things and set the holidays right. Now, in the new I Saw Spawn: A Twisted Christmas Tale, it sounds like holiday peace is broken once again— and Spawn is going to find out what’s really going on.

Is the Evil All In Santa’s Head? Spawn Is Going to Find Out

According to the official description, Christmas has once again arrived but there is something wrong up at the North Pole. How wrong? Well, bodies have started appearing around Santa’s secluded sanctuary and even Santa is in the dark about who could be responsible for it. But as questions begin to mount about whether this is the work of a vicious killer lurking within Santa’s own psyche, Spawn makes his way north to seek out the truth. It sounds like an intense tale, and it’s one that Killian says goes into some insane territory.

“When we were writing I Saw Santa, we didn’t even think to include Spawn in our original pitch because — the audacity, right? He’s the Holy Grail of Todd’s creations,” Killian said. “So, imagine our surprise when our main note back last year was, ‘This is great but needs more Spawn,’ and that’s when Andrew and I came up with this wild story that starts out as a murder mystery in the North Pole but ventures to some truly insane places that let us explore the more fantastical, folklorish corner of the Spawn universe. And just wait until you guys see the jaw-dropping interior art being brought to life by Todor Hristov. This guy is gonna be one of your new favorite artists.”

And speaking of art and “needs more Spawn”, McFarlane himself has a special over for the issue that you can check out for yourself above. It’s an exciting addition to what is sure to be the most twisted book this holiday season — and we’re sure Spawn fans just can’t wait.

Everything You Need to Know About I Saw Spawn: A Twisted Christmas Tale #1

Now that you’ve seen that cool cover and know a bit about the story, here’s everything else you need to know about I Saw Spawn. The book is written by Killian and Sanders with art by Hristov and colors by Dan Kemp and Dave Kemp. The first issue of I Saw Spawn will feature two chilling regular covers: Cover A from Rob “Sketchcraft” Duenas, and Cover B with art by Daniel Henriques with colors by Robert Nugent.

I Saw Spawn: A Twisted Christmas Tale #1 (of 2) hits shops on Wednesday, November 4th. The finale will follow in December and each issue is 48 pages of holiday horror. Final order cutoff for #1 is Monday, October 12th.