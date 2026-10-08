The Highest-Graded First Appearance of Superman Ever Recorded Is Headed for a Record-Setting Auction

Comic books are a hobby that has lasted for as long as they have, at least partly because they are so collectible. The heroes who got their start in these pages would go on to become cultural icons and monoliths like nothing else has. Everyone loves characters like Batman and Spider-Man, and so owning significant issues from their catalogues feels like owning a piece of history. It’s a show of how important these characters are to you. Comic book fans have been collecting and storing these issues since way back when the hobby was first beginning, and there are countless iconic, insanely expensive issues out there that most would do just about anything to own.

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There’s one comic that stands head and shoulders above all others as the ultimate holy grail, and that is Action Comics (1938) #1. This landmark issue introduced Superman and kick-started the superhero genre as we know it today, fundamentally altering the comic book landscape forever. This issue is the number one most sought-after comic of all time, and a copy of it is hitting the auction block is set to shatter every record set before. CGC Comics has given an Action Comics #1 a record-setting 9.6 grade, and it’s going up for auction on November 17. However, fans can still get a chance to see this legendary issue for themselves at New York Comic Con on October 8 through 11, at the CGC Booth or the Laundry Pop Booth for its unveiling.

This Comic Will Sell For an Unimaginable Amount of Money

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This is, indisputably, the most important comic book to ever be published. Without Action Comics introducing Superman, the most iconic and prominent superhero of all, and solidifying the genre, no other heroes that we know and love today would even exist. Now, there’s the chance for fans to own this legendary comic at a legendary status. This is the single highest-graded copy of Action Comics #1 ever found, which is a record it is unlikely to ever lose, given that every day that passes makes the possibility of finding another one like it even more unlikely. Granted, this particular copy is restored, including touched-up colors and replaced staples, most notably. Still, even though it isn’t exactly original, it’s still the closest we can come to seeing what this comic would look like coming off the shelves, and that’s incredible.

The odds that this issue shatters past sales are pretty darn solid, all things considered. Superman actually already holds the record for highest-selling book at auction, with a 9.0 graded Superman (1940) #1 going for 9.12 million earlier this year. That wasn’t even his first appearance, which almost guarantees that someone is going to want this issue more. The proof is in the pudding, as Action Comics #1 also holds the record for the most expensive private sale of any comic book, with a CGC 9.0 graded copy being sold for 15 million. People are desperate to get their hands on this piece of history, and I can’t blame them. This is a comic book collector’s greatest dream, and my money is on it making an unreasonable profit when it finally hits the auction shelf.

What’s one comic that you want to add to your collection more than any other? For me, it’d have to be either an Action Comics #1 or Detective Comics #27. Let us know your dream comic in the comments below!