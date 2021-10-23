The Walking Dead Deluxe Key Issue Gets Limited Edition Foil Cover

The Walking Dead Deluxe is welcoming readers back to Woodbury — now in color. Skybound and Image comics on Friday revealed an exclusive Local Comic Shop Day 2021 edition of The Walking Dead Deluxe #27, the first full-color reprint of the Governor’s first appearance. The limited-edition variant, featuring a new cover by series artist Charlie Adlard and a rare foil treatment of The Walking Dead logo, will not be reprinted and is only available as part of the annual event celebrating comic book stores. Readers can get their first look below and purchase their copy of TWD Deluxe #27 at their local shops on Wednesday, November 24.

Originally published in black-and-white, the April 2006 key issue from Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard sees Rick Grimes, Michonne, and Glenn Rhee leave the prison to search for survivors of a helicopter crash. The trio stumbles on Woodbury, a fenced-off town of four blocks and forty people, and meets their leader: the self-appointed Governor.

On October 20, Image and Skybound released the first in a set of six connecting variant covers featuring Rick’s group of survivors at war with Woodbury. The covers, appearing as variants for issues #25-30 of The Walking Dead Deluxe, are part of the color reprint series launched last October with exclusive “Cutting Room Floor” commentary from Kirkman and other special features.

Along with the foil cover edition of The Walking Dead Deluxe #27, other titles available for Local Comic Shop Day 2021 on November 24 include:

JOY OPERATIONS 1, Dark Horse Comics From Peabody and multi-Eisner Award winner Brian Michael Bendis, this Jinxworld comic goes 55 years into the future and features Joy, who is an EN.VOI., a special agent of the Jonando Trust. Art by Stephen Byrne with a Tyler Boss variant cover. CHUCK D PRESENTS APOCALYPSE 91 REVOLUTION NEVER SLEEPS, Z2 Comics. Limited print graphic novel. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Public Enemy album, “Apocalypse 91: The Enemy Strikes Back.” METALLICA SPECIAL EDITION, 10 Ton Press Reissued to coincide with the 30 year anniversary of Metallica’s “Black Album.”

Issues of The Walking Dead Deluxe release bi-monthly on Wednesdays and are available on digital platforms including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play. The Walking Dead Deluxe #27 releases November 17; the Governor LCSD variant is available to own on November 24.

