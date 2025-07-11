Gambit is the Least Trustworthy X-Man (That’s Why He’s Great)

Remy LeBeau, better known as Gambit, is a Marvel character with a far-reaching history. These days, he’s hailed by fans as a hero, but it’s safe to say he has a bit of a respectable past. That past has caught up with him on more than a few occasions, and it is part of why so many X-Men were hesitant to trust Gambit when he first hit the scene. Even with the likes of Storm vouching for him, Gambit was still a hard sell for the team. What is it about this character that makes him so untrustworthy? Is it his past as a thief, or is it that overly charming personality?

These days, Gambit is usually seen as an unquestionable ally to the X-Men. His marriage with Rogue has more or less cemented that, though recent events in Uncanny X-Men have put a concerningly powerful new tool at his disposal, and that can’t be a good thing. Some fans may argue that the good Gambit has done doesn’t erase his past, and they make an excellent point. Gambit has betrayed friends, allies, and loved ones alike, though we’d like to think those days are behind him. Interestingly, it’s Gambit’s complicated relationship in Marvel Comics that makes him one of the best characters around, as readers know there’s always something worth reading in his stories.

The Long and Complicated Past of Remy LeBeau

Remy LeBeau didn’t exactly have the best childhood, as his obvious mutations had his parents giving up on him far too young. This set Remy on the path to join up with the New Orleans Thieves Guild, and let’s just say that one thing led to another. However, even as a child working amongst thieves, he still had an open heart. So he made friends with many surprising faces, including Bella Donna Boudreaux, the daughter of the Assassins Guild leader. This friendship is one of many complicated relationships Remy made during his life, and we’re willing to bet he wouldn’t have changed a thing.

As an adult, Remy has made many choices he’d had to contend with, such as leading Mister Sinister to the Morlocks, resulting in the infamous massacre. It’s one of those points that fans may have given up on the character, if not for his attempt to help one of the survivors. Later, Remy would step in and help Storm after she had lost her memories and powers. In turn, Storm vouched for him (once she got her memories back), asking Xavier to allow him to join the team.

As part of the X-Men, Gambit continued to do what he does best: he flirted his way around and made an impression on those around him. Most notably, he began a determined courtship of Rogue. Fans all know how this would eventually lead to one of the best couples in X-Men history.

Stepping Up to the Challenge

Say what you will about Gambit, but he has consistently stepped up to the challenge. Even his dark and twisted backstory shows a willingness to face his trials head-on. He helped to stop a Blood Feud between the Assassins Guild and the Thieves Guild, with his personal ties playing a major role in resolving the conflict; admittedly, said resolution involved Gambit’s banishment, which he calmly accepted. Even his time under Mister Sinister is marked with a win, as he successfully steals and destroys Mister Sinister’s diary.

The X-Men have a long history of standing up for the next generation of mutants, and it’s a tradition Gambit has upheld. When X-23 was still struggling to find her place, Gambit quietly followed along, ensuring she was safe and supported during this time. His history enabled him to see what Laura was running from, making him a safe mentor for her. More recently, Gambit has stepped up to help protect a new crop of mutants, the Outliers.

Gambit’s Potential is Still Limitless

Naturally, one of Gambit’s biggest redeeming features is his eternal adoration of Rogue. He spent years trying to convince her to be with him, and while they had their ups and downs, they have been happily married since 2017. They were together during the rise and fall of Krakoa, and the hero went to extreme lengths to protect Rogue and everyone else.

Even now, Gambit has stayed by Rogue’s side as she helps the Outliers, despite the new temptation in the palm of his hands: the Eye of Agamotto. Gambit stole it from a dragon (yes, really), and there’s a lot that could be said about this. The very fact that Gambit can wield the Eye of Agamotto showcases his magical potential, while his hesitance reminds us of his restraint. It’s understandable why some Marvel heroes may panic at the news, but so far, Gambit has once again proved why he’s one of the best heroes around.