The Wrong Earth Returns: Check Out This Look Inside Dead Ringers #4

The fourth issue of The Wrong Earth: Dead Ringers is finally here, arriving in stores next week, and ComicBook has an exclusive look inside, compliments of Ahoy Comics. The miniseries, which brings back Ahoy’s flagship series from writer Tom Peyer and artist Jamal Igle, made some headlines back when it launched with a series of hip-hop homage covers. The series centers on Dragonflyman and The Dragonfly, different takes on the same heroe from alternate earths — one featuring the camp of the 1960s Batman TV show and one featuring the gritty “extreme” aesthetic of the post-The Dark Knight Returns 1990s comics boom.

“Originally we thought about arranging for two artists to draw the two separate worlds, but that would have been a huge mistake,” Peyer told ComicBook back in 2018. “Jamal has approached both worlds, and both heroes, with such care and thoughtfulness and invention, he quickly became the series’ legitimate co-creator. The Wrong Earth would have been very different without him, and not as good.”

You can see the preview pages and solicitation text below.

THE WRONG EARTH: DEAD RINGERS #4

(W) Tom Peyer

(A) Jamal Igle, Juan Castro

Cover: Jamal Igle

The multiverse comic you MUST have! Low-stakes life on campy Earth-Alpha is finally threatening Dragonfly’s sanity, forcing Dragonflyman to hunt his own parallel-world doppelganger! Now trapped on gritty Earth-Omega, Lady Dragonflyman and Nightsting will risk everything to prevent a wave of attacks on all the Earths —unless they decide the Megaverse isn’t worth it (a serious possibility)!

November 6, 2024 Delayed from June 2024 – resolicited

$3.99