Magneto Was Actually the Most Evil Villain

Magneto is one of the most beloved X-Men characters, and it’s easy to see why. He’s an extremely interesting character, often being both one of the X-Men’s greatest enemies and strongest allies. A Holocaust survivor who is desperate to ensure that nothing like that ever happens to mutants, no matter the cost, Magneto is an incredible character. Yet, there is a rather popular phrase among Magneto’s fans: Magneto is right. Effectively, this argues that Magneto’s worldview is correct and Charles Xavier’s dream of mutant-human coexistence is a fairytale. People who believe this will cite how Magneto has recently been portrayed as far more heroic, and say this is a result of writers realizing that he was never a villain to begin with. That is obviously an extreme example of that belief, but still, it’s gotten rather popular among Magneto’s fanbase to pretend that he was not nearly as bad as people believe. However, I have to disagree. Magneto isn’t just wrong, his worldview is fundamentally incorrect and influenced by his own ego.

Magneto Isn’t Right

Magneto’s belief that humans and mutants can’t live together has some merrit, but not in the way that many believe. Yes, there are plenty of examples of humans discriminating against or trying to destroy mutant-kind, but Magneto’s preaching doesn’t actually offer a solution. You see, Magneto doesn’t just stand against mistreatment of mutants, he specifically stands for mutant superiority, believing that the only way for mutants to be safe is for them to control the world. Specifically, he has repeatedly shown that he only believes that he is capable of leading the world. He isn’t just driven by a desire to help mutant-kind, he is driven by a need to be the one in control and an unrelenting anger.

Magneto has committed numerous atrocities in his time as a villain. For the sake of argument, we will ignore the numerous attempts to either take over the world or destroy it in the Golden and Silver Ages of comics, where he was made to be a one-note villain with no depth beyond being an evil mutant. Even ignoring those evil acts, he leaves plenty of other options to choose from. In his first major role as a villain in Chris Claremont’s landmark run on X-Men, Magneto sought revenge on the X-Men for his being turned into a child during Defenders volume one #16. He captured the X-Men in X-Men volume one #112, then trapped them underneath a volcano with neural inhibitors that left them conscious, but with as much motor functions as six-month old babies. His plan was to leave them there under the care of a robot until they died, but they were luckily able to escape.

This attitude of revenge and extreme violence did not change when his backstory as a Holocaust survivor was implemented. In the very same story that introduced this history, X-Men volume one #150, Magento threatened to end all human life on Earth if the leaders of the world did not turn over control to him. He did so to end discrimination against mutants, but also specifically demanded that he be in charge, that he be the undisputed ruler of the world. These are not altruistic motives, they are just as selfish as they are selfless, even ignoring how he is willing to exterminate humanity to get what he wants. Magneto is an angry and power hungry character, and this is not an isolated incident. X-Men volume two sees Magneto forcibly taking over the nation of Genosha and driving its human population out, and yes, saving the mutants from the persecution they faced there was noble, but he forced millions from their homes so he could rule. Issue #25 see the Earth’s governments launch satellites into space to disable Magneto’s powers, an honestly reasonable reaction given the thousands he has killed over the years, and in retaliation Magneto released an emp that shut down all electronics on Earth, undoubtedly killing thousands, if not millions of people. This kill count assuredly included innocent mutants, the very people Magneto fights for.

Magneto once again tried to exterminate humanity with the Genoshian army in the “Eve of Destruction” storyline. Yes, he only threatened to do so to stop the persecution of mutants everywhere, but you can’t commit genocide to prevent genocide. Magneto is right in that humanity has done horrible, intolerable things to mutant-kind, but he has threatened to end life on Earth just as many times. He is wrong in how he goes about fighting to save mutant-kind, and especially wrong in his belief that only he can lead his people to a better tomorrow. Magneto’s past does not excuse his actions. It does and should humanize him and allow the reader to sympathize with him, but it is not meant to paint him as a hero. Magneto has well and truly stepped into a more heroic light in recent years, being a leader of Krakoa, but even then he has firmly held to his belief that mutants are superior, a belief shared by nearly everyone during that time.

Magneto being a hero is a great development for his character, but that does not mean we should ignore his evil actions before. Resurrection of Magneto is a four-issue miniseries by Al Ewing that perfectly encapsulates Magneto’s character. It acknowledges all the lives he’s unjustly taken, but also how much good he has done and has yet to do. It does not forget his evil, but forgives him and offers him a chance to be better. Magneto is a fan favorite for a reason, and people want to see someone who’s gone through so much pain get justice. For Magneto, I don’t think justice should look like wiping away his past as a villain, but using that to inspire him to be better. Let Magneto learn from Charles Xavier’s dream, and let him actually fight to save his people, letting go of his selfish desire to stand on top.