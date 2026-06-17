The X-Men Face Off With Alien in New Marvel Crossover (And Kitty Pryde Is Stuck in the Middle)

The X-Men are one of the most popular superhero teams in the world. Similarly, Xenomorphs are the ultimate evil aliens that terrified a generation and established what a malicious, predatory creature from the stars should look like. These two groups come from completely different genres, but that’s exactly what makes the idea of the stars of the Alien franchise meeting Marvel’s mighty mutants so darn exciting. The Xenomorphs are definitely no stranger to comic books, having plenty of crossovers with DC heroes like Superman and Batman, and other Marvel heroes like the Avengers. Now, the universe’s perfect organisms are ready to tackle the next stage in human evolution.

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After the incredible success of Aliens Vs. Avengers, the Xenomorphs are expanding their deathgrip on the Marvel Universe in an all-new AVX, Aliens Vs. X-Men. This miniseries will see the X-Men travel into space in search of a Phoenix Egg, only to return to Earth with a much deadlier cargo. It quickly devolves into an all-out invasion by the Xenomorphs. Thankfully, the X-Men already have plenty of experience dealing with killer aliens, and this series is sure to give us the match-up that everyone’s wanted. On top of the awesome main story, the legendary Chris Claremont is pitting the Xenomorphs against the Brood, with Kitty Pryde caught up in the chaos.

The Children of the Atom Vs. the Universe’s Deadliest Aliens

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This four-part series is set to give fans of both franchises everything they could want from a crossover of this proportion. The X-Men are clear superheroes, but they’ve always flirted with dread-inducing horror stories, and the cosmic terror that Xenomorphs spread is sure to feel right at home in an X-Men story. Tons of the best X-Men stories already focus on survival, and this is going to be true survival of the fittest as the individual X-Men are targeted to become hosts for the next generation of manhunters. The X-Men’s greater themes can easily tie into the story, and while the Xenomorphs are sure to pick a few of them off, the mutant heroes are nothing if not adaptable survivors.

This comic will be brought to life by an absolutely mouth-watering creative team. Kieron Gillen is an acclaimed X-Men writer already, having worked on the X-Men during their most tumultuous and dangerous time. If anyone can pen the X-Men in a near-hopeless battle against Xenomorphs, it’s the person who wrote the Extinction Team. Geraldo Borges is a fantastic artist whose most recent work captured the pain and trauma in every panel of Jessica Jones: Alias. As if that wasn’t awesome enough, the most important X-Men writer of all, Chris Claremont, is returning to pit his own alien horror species, the Brood, against the Xenomorphs. This, on top of him writing Kitty Pryde, is sure to be an instant home run. After all, he’s the original X-Men horror writer.

When asked about his connection to the Alien franchise, Kieron Gillen shared, “Alien was the first R-rated movie I ever saw. Aliens is one of the four founding teenage films that I built my understanding of story structure upon. As a hormonal teen, I had a looming Alien poster hung over my bed. I love Aliens so much that I am unhelpfully explaining beats to Geraldo by referencing two-second sequences featuring tertiary characters, as if he cares about Ferro and Dietrich as much as I do. So, yes, this is some prime-grade bucket list stuff for me, and I’m highly enjoying taking the X-Men on an X-press elevator to hell.”

As for Claremont, he said that “For me, the coolest aspect here is returning to a universe where I can pit my deadliest alien predators against their movie counter-parts, with Kitty caught in the middle. Kitty brings a hero’s perspective to the challenge that embraces the heart and soul of the X-Men. This story is cram-packed with adventure – plus some crazy surprises along the way.”

Aliens Vs. X-Men #1 descends onto store shelves this September! Check out covers by Ryan Stegman and Ivan Shavrin and preorder Aliens Vs. X-Men at your local comic shop today! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

Which heroes do you want to see clash with the Xenomorphs? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!